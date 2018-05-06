  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 6 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sligo banish demons of 2013 Ruislip defeat to advance to Connacht SFC semi-final

Cathal Corey’s side made light work of London this afternoon.

By Tony Tighe Sunday 6 May 2018, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,763 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3997672
Sligo's Kevin McDonnell in action.
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO
Sligo's Kevin McDonnell in action.
Sligo's Kevin McDonnell in action.
Image: Gerry McManus/INPHO

Sligo 1-21

London 1-11

SLIGO MADE SHORT work of London as they banished the memory of their shock defeat at Ruislip in 2013.

The Yeats County were ruthless in front of goal, with 11 different players getting on the scoresheet.

Adrian Marren finished with 1-6, his 24th-minute penalty effectively putting the game to bed.

Sligo progress to a Connacht semi-final date with the winners of next Sundayâ€™s clash between Mayo and Galway.

London fielded seven English-born players in their starting line-up, including five in the forward line, but it was up front they struggled as some wayward shooting cost them dearly.

The Exiles failed to register a single score from their first seven shots on goal, while Sligo had a 100% return on their first five attempts inside 10 minutes.

That drained Londonâ€™s confidence and their kick-out strategy malfunctioned, which led to Sligoâ€™s goal on 24 minutes.

Adrian Marren scores from the penalty sport Source: Gerry McManus/INPHO

Wing-back Gerard Oâ€™Kelly-Lynch was upended by Gavin McEvoy inside the area and Marren beat the London goalkeeper from the penalty spot to put Sligo nine points in front.

London produced the move of the game to create a goal for Monaghan native Fearghal McMahon to trail 1-10 to 1-3 at the break, and they also kicked the first three points of the second half.

However, Mark Gottscheâ€™s black card for an off-the-ball tackle killed their comeback hopes and with their kick-outs again going awry, Sligoâ€™s superior bench exposed Londonâ€™s tiring defence in the final quarter.

Scorers for Sligo: A Marren 1-6 (1-0pen, 1f), C Henry 0-3, N Murphy, S Carrabine, S Coen 0-2 each, P Hughes, P Oâ€™Connor, A Devaney (f), L Gaughan, C Breheny, E McHugh 0-1 each.

Scorers for London: L Gavaghan 0-5 (2f), F McMahon 1-1, L Irwin 0-2 (1f), M Gottsche, R Elliott, E Murray 0-1 each.

Killian Butler Source: Gerry McManus/INPHO

Sligo: A Devaney; R Donovan, E McHugh, C Harrison; G Oâ€™Kelly-Lynch, A McIntyre, N Ewing; K McDonnell, N Murphy; C Henry, P Oâ€™Connor, P Hughes; L Gaughan, A Marren, K Cawley.

Subs: C Breheny for Oâ€™Connor (45), S Carrabine for Hughes (45), S Coen for Cawley (53), F Cawley for Henry (66), D Cummins for Murphy (70).

London: G McEvoy; P Butler, C Dunne, D Carrabine; M Walsh, M Mangan, P Begley; A McDermott, M Gottsche; A Moyles, L Gavaghan, T Waters; R Elliott, F McMahon, K Butler.

Subs: L Irwin for K Butler (ht), C Murphy for Moyles (ht), M Carroll for Gottsche (39, black card), C Oâ€™Neill for Dunne (43, black card), G Byrne for Walsh (53), E Murray for Carrabine (63).

Referee: B Cassidy (Doire).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Deadly duo McCarthy and Moloney fire Tipperary to Division 2 glory

Almost 5% of Leitrim has travelled to New York for tonightâ€™s Connacht championship opener

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tony Tighe
@thescoreGAA
sport@thescore

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
â€˜If you strip it all back in rugby, itâ€™s who hits who the hardestâ€™
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Former Mourinho assistant sacked after three months at Barnsley
Tierney flattered by Premier League league interest but 'in no rush' to leave Celtic
City lift Premier League trophy as Huddersfield celebrate precious point
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
As it happened: Chelsea v Liverpool, Premier League
EDINBURGH
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class
MANCHESTER UNITED
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold
Jose Mourinho takes aim at Man United players after Brighton loss
Brighton stun Man United to ensure Premier League survival

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie