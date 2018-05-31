This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Time is my enemy with the summer' - cruciate victim Brogan still chasing 2018 comeback

The Dublin star suffered the injury in February but is aiming for an August return to action.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 31 May 2018, 2:09 PM
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BERNARD BROGAN REMAINS on track for a comeback to action in August as he continues his recovery from a torn cruciate.

The five-time All-Ireland winner suffering the injury in February in a training session with Dublin but has not lost hope of featuring in the 2018 championship.

Brogan admits that he faces a race against time yet is confident that he is moving in the right direction.

He believes an early August comeback date is a realistic goal despite the serious nature of the knee injury.

“I’m definitely aiming for early August. That’ll give me just over five and a half months, which is juicy for a cruciate recovery time. But it’s been done before.

“Fergus McFadden did it in four and a half months, a ream of people did it in five and a half. It’s not as if it hasn’t been done before. I’m taking a lot of energy from that type of stuff.

“Three and a half months since the operation, early days and that but every week I’m seeing a bit of progression. I’m breaking it down into small goals. I think that’s the best way to do it. If you look at something that’s going to take six months, it’s kind of long and laborious.

“I’ve another few weeks of gym work before I can do straight line running on a pitch but over the next three or four weeks, I’m hoping to get out beside the lads when they’re training and start getting back on the fitness.

“I kind of feel I’m just ahead of where I want to be. Time is my enemy with the summer but I’m definitely going in the right direction.”

The 2010 Footballer of the Year still feels he has something to offer to the Dublin cause and is aiming to make a key contribution rather than have a token involvement.

“That was my reason for working so hard early on in the year to try and get game time and get confidence up. I feel like I still have something to add to the group. This year how much game time I’ll get I’m not sure.

“For me, it’s trying to get some game time and to make a difference not just a token roll of the dice. I want to try and get out there add to the team. The team is so competitive, there’s so many good players, 26, 30 players that want to play so there’s going to be no token game time.

“It’s about getting out there and being able to show in training that I’m up to speed, that I look fit, that I’m able to turn and move like I’ll need to if I want to make an impact in Croke Park at that time of year which is the business end. So I’ve a lot of work to do ahead of me but I’m looking forward to it.”

Brogan had initially considered not going under the knife to repair his knee but the physical work he had put in to get ready for the outset of the 2018 campaign worked in his favour as he was able to undergo surgery ten days after the incident in training.

He underwent surgery the same day as Leinster and Irish rugby player Josh van der Flier, using that as a measure of how his rehabilitation is progressing.

“He’s a professional, he’s people looking after him every day and he’s a big man and a young man. But yeah he’s not a million miles away from where’s at as well so it’s good to have that base.

“Jack McCaffrey just came through it as well. He’s back flying now. So I have his scores and his timelines. He had a longer run, obviously since the All-Ireland last year.

“I don’t have the luxury of time, (but) it’s reacting quite well. It’s not too sore. I’m asking a lot of questions of it and doing everything I can do.

“I’d done so much work earlier in the year because I was keen to get back playing with Dublin and back playing ball. I was actually in quite good nick so I was able to just get the operation straight away and just get going.

“So that kind of means I’d have a potential timeline of five and a half months. But if it’s not right come the time, I’m not going to go out there and just twist my knee for the sake of it. I’ll have given it every chance. That’s all you can do.

“My goal now is to try and put a Dublin jersey back on at some stage. I’m hoping that’ll be in August if the guys keep moving the way they’re going.”

Brogan previously tore his cruciate earlier in his career and having experienced the ordeal of recovery process is a benefit on this occasion.

“Yeah when I was 20, in ’04 or ’03 on my way into my career. It was the other knee. The Brogans wouldn’t have great knees.

“My little brother Paul did three, my cousin James did three. I think the Brogans altogether did 20 cruciates or something like that, between my cousins, all the GAA people, the girl cousins that play camogie as well. So yeah we’re not great in the knee front, keeping Santry Sports Clinic open for business I think!

“I learned a lot from going through it before and I’ve taken a lot of energy from that. I think I was back on the pitch playing after six months the last time but it took me a while before I was up to full tilt, I think it was seven months before I felt right.

“So that’s not a million miles away from where I need to be now. I need to come right, come five and a half months, to get game time in August. It’s not unachievable. I think if you believe in it, you can achieve it as they say. I’m going to give it a good go.”

