Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 30 May, 2018
Dublin boost semi-final bid with crucial win over Offaly in Tullamore

There were big wins for Meath, Wicklow and Longford this evening.

By The42 Team Wednesday 30 May 2018, 9:04 PM
26 minutes ago 1,351 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4045287
Denis Smith celebrates one of Dublin's second-half tries.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Denis Smith celebrates one of Dublin's second-half tries.
Denis Smith celebrates one of Dublin's second-half tries.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUBLINâ€™S DEFENCE OF the Leinster minor football championship is back on track after a crucial victory over Offaly in their Group 1 clash in Tullamore this evening.

After defeat to Meath last time out, the defending champions were playing catch up coming into round three of the championship but responded with a powerful second-half performance to run out 2-11 to 0-10 winners at Oâ€™Connor Park.

Jason Sherlock and Ger Gleesonâ€™s side scored two goals throughÂ Luke Swan and Sean Guiden after the break to record a seven-point win and reignite their chances of securing one of the top two spots at the end of the round-robin series of matches.

Offaly, who boasted a perfect record following victories over Wicklow and Westmeath before tonight, got off to a fast start â€” leading by three points after 18 minutes â€” but were undone in the second period by the Dubs.

In tonightâ€™s other Group 1 fixtures, leaders Meath continued their impressive form with a 4-14 to 0-12 hammering of Louth to cement their position at the top of the table after three rounds.

Wicklow, meanwhile, kept their hopes of progression alive with a first win of the campaign, seeing off Westmeath 2-20 to 2-04 in Aughrim.

In Group 2, last yearâ€™s beaten finalists Laois moved to the top of the table despite being held to a draw by Carlow at Oâ€™Connor Park while Longford saw off Wexford 2-18 to 0-07 at Pearse Park.

Leinster minor football championship results:

Group 1:

  • Offaly 0-10 Dublin 2-11
  • Meath 4-14 Louth 0-12
  • Wicklow 2-20 Westmeath 2-04

Group 2:

  • Laois 0-10 Carlow 0-10
  • Longford 2-18 Wexford 0-07

