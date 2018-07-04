This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of the games of the summer, Galway's late heroics and Rory O'Connor class

3 talking points after Galway edged Wexford out after extra-time to lift the Leinster U21 hurling crown.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 11:39 PM
1 hour ago 2,328 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4109409

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

1. One of the games of the summer

THERE MIGHT NOT be a game quite as dramatic as this one for the rest of the inter-county season. This classic encounter ebbed and flowed with both Galway and Wexford enjoying sustained periods of dominance.

Tony Ward celebrates with Cianan Fahy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Thomas Monaghan’s goal powered Galway into a 1-7 to 0-4 lead after 12 minutes, but Wexford outscored them by 0-9 to 0-1 before the half to lead by two at the interval.

Seamus Casey’s solo goal in the 41st minute helped Wexford 1-17 to 1-12 ahead, but five minutes later Galway struck two quickfire goals in 60 seconds through Kevin Cooney and Evan Niland.

The Tribe were three in front five minutes into second-half stoppage-time when Ian Carthy sent the game to extra-time with a last-second equaliser. Wexford looked to have the edge in extra-time and Rory O’Connor’s superb score from midfield in the 81st minute put them two in front.

Then up popped Sean Bleahene with a stunning catch and finish to win the provincial crown for Galway and deny Wexford their 18th title at this grade.

2. Senior stars on show impress

Rory O’Connor didn’t set the world alight in Wexford’s semi-final win over Dublin, but he was in irresistible form for the Model County tonight and won man-of-the-match despite featuring for the losing team.

Darren Codd dejected Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Lining out at centre-forward, O’Connor frequently dropped deep into midfield to hunt for possession and showed off his impressive scoring ability with seven points of the highest quality in the 80 minutes.

O’Connor and Damien Reck will likely start for Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford seniors in Saturday night’s All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final against Westmeath.

Galway had a handful of Micheal Donoghue’s seniors involved, with Tomas Monaghan extremely influential at midfield. He scored 1-2 and his goal was a thing of beauty that started on the sideline from 45m.

Galway corner-forward Evan Niland also has senior experience under his belt and he dispatched 1-7, including several important frees in extra-time to keep the Tribe in touch.

The likes of Monaghan, Niland, Jack Grealish, Sean Loftus and Brian Concannon will have to quickly turn their attention to Sunday when Galway face Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC replay.

Sean Bleahene celebrates scoring the winning goal Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Quality of hurling on offer

The standard of this tie bodes well for the production lines in Galway and Wexford.

Despite the warm weather conditions, both sides brought a huge level of physicality and pace from the first minute.

The quality of hurling on show never dropped throughout a contest that had absolutely everything – five goals, 53 scores, a penalty save, a red card, last-second goals at the end of both normal-time and extra-time, a vocal crowd and several questionable refereeing decisions from Laois native John O’Brien.

Bleahene breaks Wexford hearts with last second goal to seal Galway’s first Leinster U21 title

Cork are champions of Munster U21 hurling for first time since 2007 after 13-point win over Tipp

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
4 events for... anyone with football fever during the World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'This is not the time to talk about this:' Willian unfazed by rumours of move to Barcelona
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
ENGLAND
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Vardy doubtful for England's World Cup quarter-final after last-minute penalty switch
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
FRANCE
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
BRAZIL
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie