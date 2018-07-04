This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bleahene breaks Wexford hearts with last second goal to seal Galway's first Leinster U21 title

Wexford were two points ahead at the end of extra-time when Sean Bleahene bagged the all-important goal with the last puck of the game.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 9:50 PM
27 minutes ago 2,170 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4109049

Galway 4-21

Wexford 2-26

(After extra-time)

Kevin O’Brien reports from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

GALWAY LOOKED DEAD and buried when they trailed by two points with seconds left in extra-time, but Sean Bleahene’s goal delivered their first ever Leinster U21 hurling title in dramatic fashion tonight.

Galway players celebrate Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In one of the games of the summer, Wexford were 2-26 to 3-21 at the very death of the afters when a searching long ball inside was caught and buried home by Bleahene.

Bleahene was scoreless when he was withdrawn after 42 minutes but reintroduced with three minutes left in extra-time and capitalised on his late, late chance to win the provincial title for Galway.

Galway looked primed to lift the crown in their first season in the competition when they led by three points after 66 minutes, but Wexford found a last-ditch equalising goal through wing-back Ian Carthy to force an extra 20 minutes.

With players cramping all over the field in the warm weather conditions, Wexford surged clear in extra-time and Rory O’Connor’s eighth point of the game looked like it would seal their fourth title at this grade since 2013.

O’Connor was outstanding throughout, while Seamus Casey top-scored for the Model with 1-9.

Cian Salmon and Ian Carthy Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In a rip-roaring encounter, pre-game favourites Galway found themselves facing down the barrel of defeat when they trailed by five points after 42 minutes. But two goals from Evan Niland and Kevin Cooney left them in control before Carthy’s late intervention forced the extra period.

Nilan was excellent with 1-7 while Cianan Fahy (0-5), Thomas Monaghan (1-2) and Sean Loftus (0-2) also impressed.

It was a brilliant summer’s evening of hurling in front of a very lively crowd in Portlaoise. The sides shared 53 scores between them in a game that crackled and sparked throughout.

Galway lived up to their pre-game billing as favourites with an electric start. Five players were on target inside seven minutes as they raced into an 0-6 to 0-2 lead.

In the 12th minute came one of the goals of the competition, scored by senior panellist Tomas Monaghan. His mazy run, which started out on the right flank at the 45m, took him past Rowan White and Conor Firman before he neatly flicked it past Eanna Murphy.

Evan Niland and Damien Reck Galway's Evan Niland and Damien Reck of Wexford. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway were six in front at that stage, but the Model would score nine of the next 10 points to go in 0-13 to 1-8 ahead at the interval.

Much of that was down to Casey’s excellence from dead balls and open play, while Rory O’Connor fired over three first-half points – each one better than the next.

The decision to move Joe O’Connor into the full-forward line proved major dividends for Wexford boss Tom Mulally shortly after the break. O’Connor registered a score and then fetched a long Jack Cushe puck-out before feeding the run of Casey for Wexford’s opening goal.

Rory O’Connor sent over another magical score to leave Wexford ahead by 1-17 to 1-12 but at the far end, the power of the Galway attackers began to tell. Kevin Cooney and Evan Niland netted a marvellously individual goal apiece in the space of 60 seconds.

Shane Bannon and Jack Fitzpatrick with Rory Higgins and Stephen O'Gorman Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Booming efforts followed from Sean Loftus and Fintan Burke as the game swayed in Galway’s favour. But Casey kept the scoreboard ticking over with his frees and then Carthy sent the game to extra-time with a low finish.

Casey hobbled off with an injury during the first period of extra-time but Rory O’Connor assumed free-taking duties and left the Yellowbellies 2-24 to 3-18 ahead after the first period.

The sides traded scores during the second period before Rory O’Connor’s long-range effort looked like the insurance score for Wexford, until Bleahene’s last second intervention.

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 1-9 (0-7f), Rory O’Connor 0-8 (0-2f), Ian Carthy 1-0, Stephen O’Gorman 0-2, Rory Higgins 0-2, Joe O’Connor 0-2, Garry Molloy 0-1, Rowan White 0-1,

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 1-7 (0-7f), Tomas Monaghan 1-2,  Kevin Cooney 1-1, Cianan Fahy 0-5 (0-1 65, 0-1f), Brian Concannon 0-2, Sean Loftus 0-2, Fintan Burke 0-1, Conor Caulfield 0-1.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

7. Jack Grealish (Gort)
5. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas)
6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)

8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
11. Cian Salmon (Clarinbridge)
12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
14. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

Subs

23. Patrick Foley (Clarinbridge) for Salmon (ht)
19. Conor Caulfield (Kilconieron) for Hughes (41)
17. Jack Canning (Portumna) for Bleahene (42)
22. Michael Lynch (Killnadeema Leitrim) for Monaghan (75)
14. Bleahene for Nilan (77)

Wexford

1. Jack Cushe (Naomh Eanna)

6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
3. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
2. Shane Reck (Olygate-Glenbrien)

5. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s)
7. Ian Carthy (Taghmon-Camross)
9. Rowan White (Glynn-Barntown)

8. Garry Moloy (Naomh Eanna)
4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s – captain)

10. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)
11. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
12. Liam Stafford (Adamstown)

15. Seamus Casey (Olygate-Glenbrien)
13. Stephen O’Gorman (Adamstown)
14. Rory Higgins (Rathnure)

Subs

21. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn) for Stafford (52)
23. Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for O’Gorman (52)
22. Darren Codd (St Martin’s) for White (57)
13. O’Gorman for Casey (68)

Referee: John O’Brien (Laois)

Down on lookout for new football boss as two-time All-Ireland winner waves goodbye

National League and Leinster winner O’Dwyer calls time on Dublin hurling duty

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

