Down on lookout for new football boss as two-time All-Ireland winner waves goodbye

DOWN ARE ON the lookout for a new senior football manager following Eamonn Burns’ decision to step down after holding the position for three years.

He steps away from the role on the back of a defeat to Cavan in the qualifiers last month, while Donegal previously dumped them out of the Ulster championship at the semi-final stage.

They also suffered relegation to Division 3 earlier this year.

The Bryansford man guided Down to the Ulster SFC final last year, where they lost out to Tyrone in what was their first senior provincial decider since 2012.

Paying tribute to his contribution to Down football, chairman Seán Rooney described the two-time All-Ireland winner as someone who “worked diligently to bring the county team forward, and did so with admirable pride and dignity.

“We are indebted to him for the time and effort he gave over three seasons and I would wish to place on record our gratitude to him and his management team.

“Eamonn was very honourable at all times working tirelessly in pursuit of progress and success and he retains a great desire to see Down re-emerge as a force in football.

“We would also like to thank the members of his management and backroom teams, in particular Cathal Murray, Aidan Brannigan, Neil Collins, Gerard Colgan and Gearóid Adams.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!