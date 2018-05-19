Tears aplenty as Buffon says farewell in final Juventus appearance after 17 seasons

GIANLUIGI BUFFON SIGNED off in style as Juventus celebrated their seventh straight Serie A titleÂ with a 2-1Â victory over relegated Verona.

Having already wrapped up theÂ Scudetto, it was party-time in Turin for Massimiliano Allegriâ€™s men, with BuffonÂ taking centre stage on his final game for the Bianconeri.

The Italy goalkeeperÂ announcedÂ on ThursdayÂ that he would be calling time on his 17-year Juve career at the end of the campaign, although it is not yet clear whether he will retire altogether.

And the 40-year-old provided the highlight of a sluggish openingÂ period, making a fine save to parry away Mohamed Faresâ€™ strike, whileÂ Paulo Dybala clipped the woodwork at the other end.

Source: AFP/Getty Images

Juve wasted little time in asserting their authority following the restart, however â€“ Daniele Rugani capitalising on Nicolasâ€™ error in the 49th minute before Miralem Pjanic converted a superb free-kick.

Buffon stoleÂ the limelightÂ just after the hour, receiving a standing ovation as he madeÂ way for debutant Carlo Pinsoglio and bid an emotional farewell to the Bianconeri faithful.

Alessio Cerci pulledÂ one back for Verona beforeÂ Stephan Lichtsteiner â€“ also makingÂ his final Juve appearance â€“ failed to convert from the penalty spot as the Serie A champions ended another successful campaign in winning fashion.

Buffon was called into action on 16 minutes, reacting sharply to keep outÂ Faresâ€™Â curling effort â€“ much to the pleasure of the home faithful.

Mario Mandzukic should have put Juve ahead shortly after, only for the Croatia striker to head straight at Nicolas following good work from Douglas Costa.

Refusing to be outshone by his illustrious counterpart, Nicolas wasÂ alsoÂ on top form just after the half-hour, lunging to his right to tip Mandzukicâ€™s acrobatic strike over.

Dybala nearlyÂ grabbed the openerÂ with a wonderful attemptÂ just beforeÂ the interval â€“ Nicolas only able to watch on as the playmakerâ€™s delicate chip rebounded away off the crossbar, while Mandzukicâ€™s poor showing in front of goal continued as he hooked over from close range.

Source: AFP/Getty Images

Juve did not have to wait longÂ after the restart, though, as Rugani tucked home on the rebound after Nicolas had spilled Costaâ€™s low strike.

The floodgates were open, and Pjanic nettedÂ Juveâ€™s second three minutes later with a sublime free-kick that nestled into the top-left corner.

Buffon had to be alert on the hour, rushing out to preventÂ Ryder Matos going through afterÂ Rodrigo Bentancur conceded possession.

That was to be Buffonâ€™s final act in a Juve shirt, the veteran making way moments later to a standing ovation from the crowd,Â a guard of honour as he reached the touchline and tears in the stands.

Juveâ€™s hopes of setting a new Serie A clean sheet record were ended in the 76th minute, Cerci taking advantage of sloppy defending to nudge home from close range.

Enrico Bearzotti was harshly adjudged to have handled in the area with five minutes to go, handingÂ Lichtsteiner the opportunity to end his Juve career with a goal, but the full-backâ€™s tame effort was easily kept out by Nicolas.

While the match continued, Buffon was embarking on a hand-shaking missionÂ among the Juve fans with Lichtsteiner also afforded a late send-off.

