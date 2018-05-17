  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Italian legend Buffon reveals he is leaving Juventus after 17 trophy-laden years

The 40-year-old goalkeeper will make his 640th and final Serie A appearance this weekend, before taking time to consider his next move.

By AFP Thursday 17 May 2018, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,795 Views 5 Comments
Buffon is regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers to ever play the game.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

JUVENTUS GOALKEEPER GIANLUIGI Buffon has announced that he will leave the Turin giants after 17 years, but did not call time as expected on his playing career.

Buffon captained Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title and fourth consecutive Italian Cup triumph this season.

The 40-year-old revealed that he will take time out to consider his options before announcing his next move, although he won’t be joining another Italian club.

“To end this adventure with two new victories was important,” the Italian told a press conference at the Allianz Stadium.

Saturday will be my final match with Juventus.”

The former Parma goalkeeper will make his 640th and final Serie A appearance for Juventus against Verona in Turin.

Buffon holds the record for going 974 minutes in Serie A football without conceding a goal and has kept 300 clean sheets in 655 competitive club matches.

Italy’s most capped player with 176, Buffon could make his international farewell on June 4 in a friendly against the Netherlands.

© – AFP 2018 

