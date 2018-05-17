  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'

Victory in the Europa League was a dream come true for outgoing Atletico Madrid legend Fernando Torres.

By The42 Team Thursday 17 May 2018, 7:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,971 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4017778
Fernando Torres kisses the Europa League trophy.
Fernando Torres kisses the Europa League trophy.
Fernando Torres kisses the Europa League trophy.

Fernando Torres says Atletico Madrid’s victory in the Europa League final last night represented the realisation of a childhood dream.

Atleti triumphed 3-0 over Marseille in Lyon to win a sixth trophy under Diego Simeone.

However, it was a first piece of major silverware with the club for Torres, despite having spent 11 seasons as a Rojiblancos player across two spells.

In what could well be his final appearance for Atleti as he prepares to leave at the end of the season, former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres was introduced in place of two-goal hero Antoine Griezmann in the 90th minute.

“Winning with Atletico was a dream I had as a child and it has become a reality,” he said.

“Being part of this group is amazing, this is just the beginning of something very big.

“For me it is a fantastic ending. I’m going to be grateful to this team always.”

Atleti captain Gabi, scorer of the third goal, added that Torres deserved the honour “more than most”.

“This cup has given us a lot,” he commented. “Torres deserves it more than most – there’s no better way to say goodbye to Atleti.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Double from clinical Griezmann hands Atletico Madrid the Europa League

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
'It is a fantastic ending. My dream as a child has become a reality'
Everton sack the man credited with recruiting Leicester's title-winning signings after £150m splurge
'People ask me about the toughest decision and it's Joe Hart'
LEINSTER
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster's settled centre could hold the key in Pro14 semi
Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Man United were bad under Ferguson as well' - Mourinho defended by Neville
'Man United were bad under Ferguson as well' - Mourinho defended by Neville
Hazard warns Chelsea to improve squad before he decides future
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad
MUNSTER
'They are setting the standard in world rugby, it's not just European rugby'
'They are setting the standard in world rugby, it's not just European rugby'
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
O'Mahony unwilling to sit back hoping history repeats on post-final Leinster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie