Steven Gerrard planning move for former Liverpool team-mate

Gerrard and Lucas celebrate a goal back when they were teammates at Liverpool

NEW RANGERS MANAGER Steven Gerrard has already made his first signing this week, but the former Liverpool captain is already working hard on bolstering his midfield with a former team-mate in mind.

Gerrard has targeted the signing of Lazio midfielder and former Liverpool star Lucas Leiva as a key man in his plans to break Celtic’s domination in Scotland, The Sun reports.

The 31-year old moved to Lazio last summer in a £5 million move that ended his 10-year stay at Anfield. Reports indicate that Lazio are reluctant to sell but the player in question is keen to work under Gerrard.

The Brazilian has had an excellent season at Lazio. Source: Imago/PA Images

Lucas was in the spotlight earlier this month when it was revealed that he convinced Lazio to allow Liverpool use of their training ground as they prepared to take on his club’s bitter rivals AS Roma in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Gerrard is also rumored to be considering moves for England veteran Jermaine Defoe and Liverpool youngster Dominic Solanke. With 35-year-old Defoe having two years left to run on his £65,000 per-week Bournemouth contract, Rangers are said to be interested in loan deals for the pair.

The former Liverpool man took the Rangers job earlier this month. Source: Jeff Holmes

In defence, another former team-mate Martin Skrtel is also rumoured to be a target as Gerrard looks to stop bitter rivals Celtic claiming their eighth title in a row next season. Celtic finished 12 points ahead of third placed Rangers this season.

