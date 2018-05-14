Girvan Dempsey to leave Leinster for new attack coach role at Bath

Dempsey has been played an instrumental part in the province's recent success.

GIRVAN DEMPSEY WILL end his 21-year association with Leinster at the end of the season after agreeing to become attack coach at Premiership club Bath.

The former Leinster and Ireland fullback has been instrumental in the province’s success over recent seasons, and his departure from Leo Cullen’s coaching ticket represents a blow.

After roles as Leinster elite player development officer and academy manager, Dempsey moved into the position of backs coach in October 2015 and, alongside Cullen, Stuart Lancaster and John Fogarty, played a key role in the club’s return to the summit of European rugby.

While the rest of the coaching staff signed two-year contract renewals with the province last summer, Dempsey only extended his deal by a season and will now move to England to work under Todd Blackadder at Bath.

Cullen, who played alongside Dempsey for much of his career, paid tribute to his assistant.

“Girv and I have been involved with Leinster and Ireland teams together since 1997 and have shared many special memories together,” the Leinster head coach said.

“The feeling we had together at the final whistle of Saturday’s game was one that I will cherish forever.

“Girv’s move to Bath is a great opportunity for him to continue his development as a world class coach.

“We will miss him greatly, but wish him, his wife Ann-Marie and their two boys the very best for the future.”

Dempsey, who was part of Joe Schmidt’s Ireland coaching team for last summer’s tour of USA and Japan, said: “I’m really looking forward to starting a new chapter in my coaching career. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Leinster, but I’m excited about what lies ahead with Bath.

“They have a world-class setup and playing squad. I will be looking to bring my experiences and knowledge to support Todd and the coaching team in delivering success to this great club.”

