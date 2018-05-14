Henshaw ruled out of Leinster's Pro14 semi-final against Munster

Henshaw will have the injury assessed this week.

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL miss Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster on Saturday [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports/TG4] after picking up a knee injury during the weekend’s win over Racing 92.

The centre, who is only just back from a three-month lay-off after shoulder surgery, sustained the knock during Saturday’s Champions Cup final in Bilbao, but managed to complete the 80 minutes.

Henshaw was limping heavily at yesterday’s homecoming event but the eastern province were unable to say how serious the damage is, with the initial diagnosis ruling him out of this weekend’s last four clash at the RDS.

Scrum coach John Fogarty said Henshaw looked very “stiff and uncomfortable.”

Leinster may also have to do without Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton for the visit of Munster, with both players to be assessed as the week progresses.

Nacewa picked up a calf injury against Racing while Sexton felt his groin after one of his second-half penalty attempts at the San Mamés Stadium, and a decision will be made on their availability in the coming days.

Nacewa was limping at yesterday's homecoming. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Sean O’Brien (shoulder), Cathal Marsh (toe), Dave Kearney (shoulder) and Josh van der Flier (knee) are all long-term absentees.

After the weekend’s celebrations, Leinster hit the reset button and returned to work at their UCD headquarters this morning as they look to win their first-ever double.

The squad will be back on the training paddock on Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday’s inter-pro, with a place in the Pro14 final on 26 May at the Aviva Stadium on the line.

