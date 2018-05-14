  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henshaw ruled out of Leinster's Pro14 semi-final against Munster

The centre picked up a knee injury during Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 May 2018, 1:38 PM
24 minutes ago 1,642 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4011664
Henshaw will have the injury assessed this week.
Image: David Rogers
Henshaw will have the injury assessed this week.
Henshaw will have the injury assessed this week.
Image: David Rogers

ROBBIE HENSHAW WILL miss Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster on Saturday [KO 3.15pm, Sky Sports/TG4] after picking up a knee injury during the weekend’s win over Racing 92.

The centre, who is only just back from a three-month lay-off after shoulder surgery, sustained the knock during Saturday’s Champions Cup final in Bilbao, but managed to complete the 80 minutes.

Henshaw was limping heavily at yesterday’s homecoming event but the eastern province were unable to say how serious the damage is, with the initial diagnosis ruling him out of this weekend’s last four clash at the RDS.

Scrum coach John Fogarty said Henshaw looked very “stiff and uncomfortable.”

Leinster may also have to do without Isa Nacewa and Johnny Sexton for the visit of Munster, with both players to be assessed as the week progresses.

Nacewa picked up a calf injury against Racing while Sexton felt his groin after one of his second-half penalty attempts at the San Mamés Stadium, and a decision will be made on their availability in the coming days.

Isa Nacewa signs autographs for fans Nacewa was limping at yesterday's homecoming. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Fergus McFadden (hamstring), Sean O’Brien (shoulder), Cathal Marsh (toe), Dave Kearney (shoulder) and Josh van der Flier (knee) are all long-term absentees.

After the weekend’s celebrations, Leinster hit the reset button and returned to work at their UCD headquarters this morning as they look to win their first-ever double.

The squad will be back on the training paddock on Tuesday to begin preparations for Saturday’s inter-pro, with a place in the Pro14 final on 26 May at the Aviva Stadium on the line.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented’

‘It’s about how you react’: Cronin’s up and down season reaches new heights

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Israeli club changes name in honour of US president Donald Trump
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
LEINSTER
'Munster, with the prep theyâll have had, theyâll have got the edge'
'Munster, with the prep they’ll have had, they’ll have got the edge'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
HURLING
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
Do you agree with the Sunday Game's first man-of-the-match awards of the 2018 championships?
'Our dressing-room is quiet in there' - Cody and Kilkenny relieved to escape Leinster opener with win
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
LEO CULLEN
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was so smart of Leo, so strategic, to bring someone like Stuart in'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie