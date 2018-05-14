  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'

James Ryan has had a sensational season with Leinster and Ireland, and there may be more to come.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 14 May 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,784 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4010039

Murray Kinsella reports from Bilbao

CIAN HEALY REMEMBERS first seeing James Ryan playing in a club game up in the prop’s local parish, Clontarf.

“He was a string bean,” recalls Healy. “He was skinny, he was tall, he was talented.”

The ability was obvious, as it has been to anyone who has seen Ryan play since his early days as a St. Michael’s College student, but Healy probably didn’t realise that he would be winning a Champions Cup and a Grand Slam alongside Ryan by 2018.

James Ryan celebrates with team mates Ryan celebrates Saturday's success in Bilbao. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Leinster scrum-half Luke McGrath was in sixth year at St. Michael’s when Ryan was still a second-year student, although he only realised that fact on Friday, 24 hours out from Ryan being man of the match in the province’s 15-12 win over Racing 92.

“I actually didn’t know,” says McGrath. “He’s a freak. I remember seeing him in school and knowing he was going to be some player. He was playing number eight in the Junior Cup, I think. He moved to the second row as he got older, but he’s incredible.”

Ryan’s team-mates are as bemused as the rest of us as to how a player of his age can already be such a dominant force for province and country in a position as brutally physical as the second row.

“What age is he, 21?” asks hooker Sean Cronin as he lauds Ryan’s quality.

McGrath has to double check that he has Ryan’s remarkable unbroken streak of wins as a professional rugby player correct.

“He hasn’t been beaten yet,” says McGrath. “21 now, is it?”

Healy, now a veteran of four Champions Cup victories, can’t quite believe what he has been seeing from Ryan since the beginning of his involvement with Leinster at senior level.

“It was jaw-dropping at the start,” says the prop. “You say, ‘Hold on a second, he doesn’t look like he can do what he’s doing.’ It’s class. He’s going on and on. Eventually, he’ll lose a game but we’ll pick him up and dust him off and send him out again.”

McGrath can’t get over how much of an impact Ryan has been making in contact, as he did once again yesterday versus Racing.

“He’s almost an extra back row out there,” says McGrath. “To have that physical presence at such a young age, he’s got an incredibly bright future.”

James Ryan and Donnacha Ryan compete in the line out Ryan competes with Racing's Donnacha Ryan at lineout time. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ryan, whose father Mark played in the back row for Lansdowne and Leinster, possesses a mature mindset, one of the reasons he has been able to progress so quickly.

He has figured out the important pieces of preparing himself to thrive in professional rugby much sooner than most players of a similar age.

“You’re looking at him and he just gets it, what Joe is looking for, what Stuart and Leo are looking for,” explains Cronin.

Already, Ryan is an influence in this Leinster group.

“He’s got a special mindset,” says McGrath. “He’s incredibly determined. He’s come through captaining sides and the Ireland U20s as well.”

Indeed, Ryan has captained virtually every team he has played for so far and the expectation is that he will lead Leinster and Ireland in the future too.

“He’s spoken about so much and that tells a lot about the character he is,” says Healy. “He’s just blended in and dragged people together. It’s the same with a few of them, there are names that keep popping up from the young boys.

“Young names don’t normally pop up that often. When they’re constantly getting spoken of, they have a big influence on the squad.”

One man who has been a little less surprised by the swiftness of Ryan’s rise to the top is Leinster’s head coach, Leo Cullen.

A former high-quality second row himself, Cullen says Leinster’s coaching staff held some hope that if Ryan could stay injury-free he would achieve great things sooner rather than later.

James Ryan before the game Ryan at San Mamés in Bilabo before Leinster's victory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“He was obviously on the national radar as well, the fact they brought him to the States and Japan and making his debut for Ireland before he made his debut for Leinster, it is such an unusual thing,” says Cullen.

“Clearly, he is one that has been earmarked for a long time. He is a great pro already, he is a wise head as well.

“He has good family support around him, which I think is important. He takes everything in his stride, it is pretty remarkable story what he has been through, not to have lost a game.”

The fact that Ryan was man of the match even on the biggest and most attritional occasion of Leinster’s season didn’t come as a shock to Cullen. He has seen the 21-year-old’s qualities up close more than most people have.

“We see him at training every day and, bloody hell, the numbers he is able to deliver on a regular basis, training-wise as well as all of the games,” says Cullen.

“There is what you see and then you get all the different reports in about the game.

“We are lucky to have him, he is a special talent. It is just important to manage him because the big thing is you want guys who can play for Leinster and Ireland for a long time, so we need to make sure we pick our battles with guys as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lancaster’s redemption a happy tale in Leinster’s European success

‘Obsessed is the word… we have a love affair with this tournament’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
FOOTBALL
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
LEINSTER
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie