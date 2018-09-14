Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins

ALL FOUR MIDDLEWEIGHT protagonists have made weight ahead of Canelo-GGG II at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tomorrow.

Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan came in at 159.2 pounds, while opponent David Lemieux — who missed weight for two of his last six fights — looked somewhat less comfortable at 160 on the button, immediately reaching for an isotonic drink as he stepped off the scales.

As they convened for their staredown, Mahon man Spike caused a minor skirmish by breaking into a John L. Sullivan-style bareknuckle stance, his right fist pointing towards the Canadian’s jaw. Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya quickly separated both men as Lemieux took umbrage with his foe’s antics.

Como se preveía, el peleonero irlandés Spike O’Sullivan puso el show en el cara a cara con David Lemieux. “Vi el miedo en sus ojos y podía oír su corazón”, dijo O’Sullivan, el de los bigotes con puntas. @estoenlinea pic.twitter.com/Z7NkJagVaT — Jose Luis Camarillo (@PepeCamarillo) September 14, 2018

O’Sullivan was asked by a reporter on-stage why he dislikes Lemieux so much and responded: “Because he’s a fucking asshole.”

When prompted to send one last message to his opponent, he announced to wild cheers from the largely Mexican crowd: “You’re getting knocked the fuck out.”

Spike O'Sullivan has a message for David Lemieux pic.twitter.com/3e2FhcUDGx — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) September 14, 2018

WBA, IBF and WBC World middleweight champion Golovkin came in at 159.6, his lightest weight in two years. Mexican superstar Canelo was safely under the limit, too, at 159.4.

Canelo, who seemingly refused to take to the scales first, marched towards Golovkin for their staredown and went head to head with the unfazed Kazakh.

Both fighters’ camps immediately became embroiled in some pushing and shoving before the fighters were moved away.

🔥 #CaneloGGG2 weigh in results



🇰🇿 Golovkin 159.6 lbs



🇲🇽 Canelo 159.4 lbs



💥 It all kicked off at the face off pic.twitter.com/S30BgBuwi8 — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) September 14, 2018

“He is like a clown,” Golovkin said of the Mexican. “He’s a showman. He’s not a true guy.”

Asked why he approached the staredown with such aggression, Canelo replied: “I got excited to see all the fans, it motivated me to do that right now.”

Both men said they are looking for knockouts when they square off in what has rapidly become a grudge match tomorrow night.

