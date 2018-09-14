This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins

Spike O’Sullivan, David Lemieux, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin all made weight for tomorrow night’s fights.

By Gavan Casey Friday 14 Sep 2018, 11:41 PM
17 minutes ago 501 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237226

ALL FOUR MIDDLEWEIGHT protagonists have made weight ahead of Canelo-GGG II at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tomorrow.

Cork’s Spike O’Sullivan came in at 159.2 pounds, while opponent David Lemieux — who missed weight for two of his last six fights — looked somewhat less comfortable at 160 on the button, immediately reaching for an isotonic drink as he stepped off the scales.

As they convened for their staredown, Mahon man Spike caused a minor skirmish by breaking into a John L. Sullivan-style bareknuckle stance, his right fist pointing towards the Canadian’s jaw. Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya quickly separated both men as Lemieux took umbrage with his foe’s antics.

O’Sullivan was asked by a reporter on-stage why he dislikes Lemieux so much and responded: “Because he’s a fucking asshole.”

When prompted to send one last message to his opponent, he announced to wild cheers from the largely Mexican crowd: “You’re getting knocked the fuck out.”

WBA, IBF and WBC World middleweight champion Golovkin came in at 159.6, his lightest weight in two years. Mexican superstar Canelo was safely under the limit, too, at 159.4.

Canelo, who seemingly refused to take to the scales first, marched towards Golovkin for their staredown and went head to head with the unfazed Kazakh.

Both fighters’ camps immediately became embroiled in some pushing and shoving before the fighters were moved away.

“He is like a clown,” Golovkin said of the Mexican. “He’s a showman. He’s not a true guy.”

Asked why he approached the staredown with such aggression, Canelo replied: “I got excited to see all the fans, it motivated me to do that right now.”

Both men said they are looking for knockouts when they square off in what has rapidly become a grudge match tomorrow night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I want to damage him, for life…I want to torture him’ – Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    BOXING
    Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins
    Spike and Lemieux, Canelo and Golovkin separated during fiery Vegas weigh-ins
    Tony Bellew lands fight with undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk
    'I want to damage him, for life...I want to torture him' - Lemieux aims dark jibe at Spike

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie