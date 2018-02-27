Here's the hat-trick that took Cork City striker's tally to five in three games

Graham Cummins celebrates with his Cork City team-mates after opening the scoring against Sligo Rovers. Source: Oliver McVeigh

GRAHAM CUMMINS HAD big shoes to fill by replacing Sean Maguire as Cork Cityâ€™s main striker, but the local lad could hardly have hoped for a better start in front of goal.

Despite being red-carded in the 26th minute of Cityâ€™s 3-2 win over St Patrickâ€™s Athletic on the opening day of the Premier Division season, Cummins has already scored five times this season.

His first came in the 4-2 victory against Dundalk at Oriel Park, as John Caulfieldâ€™s side claimed their third consecutive Presidentâ€™s Cup. Cummins was on target again in the game against Patâ€™s, before being dismissed for clashing with Kevin Toner.

He was subsequently suspended for Fridayâ€™s 2-0 defeat of Waterford, but the 30-year-old made a significant statement when he returned to the side for last nightâ€™s visit to Sligo.

The Champions rumble on. Watch Graham Cummins' hat-trick as @corkcityfc come away from @sligorovers with a 4-1 win #RTEsoccerrepublic pic.twitter.com/90FqPMPL8b — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 27, 2018

Cummins netted a hat-trick to help the champions to a 4-1 victory at the Showgrounds. It means that he has now scored five competitive goals in 205 minutes of play â€” averaging a goal every 41 minutes â€” since returning to Cork from St Johnstone in January.

Cork Cityâ€™s other goal last night came courtesy of a Kieran Sadlier penalty. Adam Morgan scored for Sligo â€” also from the penalty spot.