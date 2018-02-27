  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the hat-trick that took Cork City striker's tally to five in three games

Graham Cummins has had quite a start to his second spell with his hometown club.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 2:50 PM
11 hours ago 3,811 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3874929

Sligo Rovers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Graham Cummins celebrates with his Cork City team-mates after opening the scoring against Sligo Rovers. Source: Oliver McVeigh

GRAHAM CUMMINS HAD big shoes to fill by replacing Sean Maguire as Cork Cityâ€™s main striker, but the local lad could hardly have hoped for a better start in front of goal.

Despite being red-carded in the 26th minute of Cityâ€™s 3-2 win over St Patrickâ€™s Athletic on the opening day of the Premier Division season, Cummins has already scored five times this season.

His first came in the 4-2 victory against Dundalk at Oriel Park, as John Caulfieldâ€™s side claimed their third consecutive Presidentâ€™s Cup. Cummins was on target again in the game against Patâ€™s, before being dismissed for clashing with Kevin Toner.

He was subsequently suspended for Fridayâ€™s 2-0 defeat of Waterford, but the 30-year-old made a significant statement when he returned to the side for last nightâ€™s visit to Sligo.

Cummins netted a hat-trick to help the champions to a 4-1 victory at the Showgrounds. It means that he has now scored five competitive goals in 205 minutes of play â€” averaging a goal every 41 minutes â€” since returning to Cork from St Johnstone in January.

Cork Cityâ€™s other goal last night came courtesy of a Kieran Sadlier penalty. Adam Morgan scored for Sligo â€” also from the penalty spot.

Ex-Aston Villa youngsterâ€™s 30-yard corker the pick of Shamrock Roversâ€™ six goals

Waterfordâ€™s French midfielder Bastien Hery scored a peach last night

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
'Iâ€™ll definitely talk with him' - Italy make Chelsea boss Conte their number one target
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'â‚¬222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
IRELAND
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
SCOTLAND
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
Townsend aiming to resolve 'an issue for Scotland since the Six Nations began'
Celtic skipper Scott Brown ends Scotland career to focus on the Hoops
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie