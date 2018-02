Here's the hat-trick that took Cork City striker's tally to five in three games

Graham Cummins celebrates with his Cork City team-mates after opening the scoring against Sligo Rovers. Source: Oliver McVeigh

GRAHAM CUMMINS HAD big shoes to fill by replacing Sean Maguire as Cork City’s main striker, but the local lad could hardly have hoped for a better start in front of goal.

Despite being red-carded in the 26th minute of City’s 3-2 win over St Patrick’s Athletic on the opening day of the Premier Division season, Cummins has already scored five times this season.

His first came in the 4-2 victory against Dundalk at Oriel Park, as John Caulfield’s side claimed their third consecutive President’s Cup. Cummins was on target again in the game against Pat’s, before being dismissed for clashing with Kevin Toner.

He was subsequently suspended for Friday’s 2-0 defeat of Waterford, but the 30-year-old made a significant statement when he returned to the side for last night’s visit to Sligo.

The Champions rumble on. Watch Graham Cummins' hat-trick as @corkcityfc come away from @sligorovers with a 4-1 win #RTEsoccerrepublic pic.twitter.com/90FqPMPL8b — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 27, 2018

Cummins netted a hat-trick to help the champions to a 4-1 victory at the Showgrounds. It means that he has now scored five competitive goals in 205 minutes of play — averaging a goal every 41 minutes — since returning to Cork from St Johnstone in January.

Cork City’s other goal last night came courtesy of a Kieran Sadlier penalty. Adam Morgan scored for Sligo — also from the penalty spot.