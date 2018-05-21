This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gloucester 'thrilled' to announce signing of Munster second row Grobler

The South African spent just one season with the province.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 21 May 2018, 2:52 PM
38 minutes ago 1,436 Views 7 Comments
Grobler played 11 times for Munster this season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Grobler played 11 times for Munster this season.
Grobler played 11 times for Munster this season.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

GERBRANDT GROBLER’S MOVE to Gloucester has been confirmed by the Premiership club this afternoon, after Munster opted against extending the second row’s one-year stay at Thomond Park.

After finding himself at the centre of a doping and media storm during the first half of the season, Grobler bounced back impressively on the pitch in recent months, making 11 appearances and putting pressure on first choice pairing Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland.

The 26-year-old made a big impact off the bench during Munster’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final defeat to Leinster on Saturday, and his final act in a red jersey was to score a late try at the base of the post.

But with Tadhg Beirne arriving from Scarlets next season, the writing had been on the wall for Grobler for some time and Johann van Graan last month confirmed he wouldn’t be staying in Limerick beyond his initial contract.

A move to Gloucester was first mooted back in April and the club say they are ‘thrilled’ to announce the signing of the 6ft 7in lock ahead of the 2018/19 season.

“Over the past couple of seasons, Gerbrandt has developed into a top quality second row and made a big impression during his time at Racing and Munster Rugby,” Gloucester director of rugby, David Humphreys, said.

“He will bring the benefit of his experience from those top European clubs to Gloucester and his athleticism and skillset are well suited to Gloucester’s style of play.

“We are excited to add another young, dynamic forward to our squad, and he will add a lot of quality and options to our pack.”

Gerbrandt Grobler leaves the field Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Grobler faced plenty of controversy during his time in Ireland, as his two-year doping ban between 2014 and 2016 was widely discussed, he was an extremely popular figure within the Munster dressing room, and brought huge quality as a player.

“Gloucester are a club that are on the up, and I want to be part of something with the same ambitions and goals as me,” he said.

“I want to be part of something that is building, and spend my future here.

“The thing that excites me about this move, is joining a team with big ambitions to improve, to be consistent and build something really successful with the squad.”

Leinster number eight Doris to captain Ireland at U20 World Championship

Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful

