Leinster number eight Doris to captain Ireland at U20 World Championship

AFTER MISSING THE entire Six Nations with a serious hamstring injury, Caelan Doris has returned to full fitness to captain Ireland at the upcoming U20 World Championship, taking over the role from Tommy O’Brien.

Doris, who was one of Ireland’s outstanding performers at last year’s tournament, recently made his senior Leinster debut and his return is a major fillip for Noel McNamara’s side, particularly when a number of players have been ruled out through injury.

Ulster centre Angus Curtis impressed during the Six Nations but will miss the World Championship in France, while hookers Ronan Kelleher and Eoghan Clarke, as well as winger Peter Sullivan and Sean Masterson, are on the casualty list.

McNamara has named five uncapped players in his 28-man squad for Ireland’s campaign, which gets underway against hosts France in Perpignan on Wednesday 30 May.

Trinity hooker Dan Sheehan is rewarded for a string of standout performances in the Ulster Bank League and is joined in the panel for the first time alongside club team-mate Joe Byrne.

Munster and Garryowen winger Dan Hurley is called up alongside former Blackrock College centre Tom Roche and UCC’s Peter Sylvester, with McNamara’s squad preparing themselves for three pool games in the space of eight days.

Doris’ presence at the back of the scrum gives real steel to the pack while the likes of Tom O’Toole and O’Brien will have gained huge experience in recent weeks with their respective provinces.

Head coach Noel McNamara at this morning's squad announcement. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

O’Toole, in particular, has really kicked on since the Six Nations and his 80-minute performance in yesterday’s Champions Cup play-off win over Ospreys was the prop’s fifth Pro14 appearance of the season for Ulster.

“It’s an exciting time for the players and management as we prepare to head to the south of France for the U20 World Championships,” McNamara said.

“There’s a lot of talent in this squad and the players are all preparing well. We’re up against three physical sides in our pool, and with France up first, it will be a great test for the players on the opening day of the tournament and something that everyone is looking forward to.”

Ireland are in Pool C alongside Six Nations champions France, South Africa and Georgia with all three of their games to be broadcast live on eir Sport.

After opening their campaign against Les Bleus next Wednesday, McNamara’s side then face South Africa in Narbonne on Sunday 3 June and Georgia at the same venue on Thursday 7 June.

Ireland U20 squad:

Forwards

Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (captain)

Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster)

James French (UCC/Munster)

Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Backs

Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)

Dan Hurley (Garryowen FC/Munster)

James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)

Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Ireland fixtures:

France v Ireland, Wednesday 30 May, 8pm (Irish time)

South Africa v Ireland, Sunday 3 June, 3.30pm

Ireland v Georgia, Thursday 7 June, 5.30pm

