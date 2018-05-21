  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 21 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster number eight Doris to captain Ireland at U20 World Championship

Noel McNamara today announced his 28-man squad for the tournament.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 21 May 2018, 1:41 PM
16 minutes ago 684 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4025425
Doris was recently awarded a senior Leinster contract for next season.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Doris was recently awarded a senior Leinster contract for next season.
Doris was recently awarded a senior Leinster contract for next season.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

AFTER MISSING THE entire Six Nations with a serious hamstring injury, Caelan Doris has returned to full fitness to captain Ireland at the upcoming U20 World Championship, taking over the role from Tommy O’Brien.

Doris, who was one of Ireland’s outstanding performers at last year’s tournament, recently made his senior Leinster debut and his return is a major fillip for Noel McNamara’s side, particularly when a number of players have been ruled out through injury.

Ulster centre Angus Curtis impressed during the Six Nations but will miss the World Championship in France, while hookers Ronan Kelleher and Eoghan Clarke, as well as winger Peter Sullivan and Sean Masterson, are on the casualty list.

McNamara has named five uncapped players in his 28-man squad for Ireland’s campaign, which gets underway against hosts France in Perpignan on Wednesday 30 May.

Trinity hooker Dan Sheehan is rewarded for a string of standout performances in the Ulster Bank League and is joined in the panel for the first time alongside club team-mate Joe Byrne.

Munster and Garryowen winger Dan Hurley is called up alongside former Blackrock College centre Tom Roche and UCC’s Peter Sylvester, with McNamara’s squad preparing themselves for three pool games in the space of eight days.

Doris’ presence at the back of the scrum gives real steel to the pack while the likes of Tom O’Toole and O’Brien will have gained huge experience in recent weeks with their respective provinces.

Caelan Doris, Noel McNamara, Matthew Agnew and Diarmuid Barron Head coach Noel McNamara at this morning's squad announcement. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

O’Toole, in particular, has really kicked on since the Six Nations and his 80-minute performance in yesterday’s Champions Cup play-off win over Ospreys was the prop’s fifth Pro14 appearance of the season for Ulster.

“It’s an exciting time for the players and management as we prepare to head to the south of France for the U20 World Championships,” McNamara said.

“There’s a lot of talent in this squad and the players are all preparing well. We’re up against three physical sides in our pool, and with France up first, it will be a great test for the players on the opening day of the tournament and something that everyone is looking forward to.”

Ireland are in Pool C alongside Six Nations champions France, South Africa and Georgia with all three of their games to be broadcast live on eir Sport.

After opening their campaign against Les Bleus next Wednesday, McNamara’s side then face South Africa in Narbonne on Sunday 3 June and Georgia at the same venue on Thursday 7 June.

Ireland U20 squad:

Forwards

Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster)
Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)
Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster)
Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (captain)
Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster)
Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster)
James French (UCC/Munster)
Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)
Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Dan Sheehan (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Backs

Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
Dan Hurley (Garryowen FC/Munster)
James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
Jonny Stewart (QUB RFC/Ulster)
Peter Sylvester (UCC RFC / Munster)
Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster)
James McCarthy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Ireland fixtures:

  • France v Ireland, Wednesday 30 May, 8pm (Irish time)
  • South Africa v Ireland, Sunday 3 June, 3.30pm
  • Ireland v Georgia, Thursday 7 June, 5.30pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I think it’s serious’ – Concern for Munster’s O’Donoghue after knee injury

‘Everyone wants to be Isa… he’s a god amongst men’ – James Lowe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
Two-try Gilroy helps Ulster see off Ospreys to take place in Champions Cup
Leinster's fresh faces make their presence truly felt against Munster
FOOTBALL
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
Nainggolan left out of Belgium's provisional World Cup squad, Januzaj called up
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
HURLING
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Michael Ryan refusing to speak with media until after Munster round robin campaign
Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter
Blanchfield nets another crucial goal as Kilkenny pick up second win in Leinster
LEINSTER
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'Week in, week out, finals footy': Lowe relishes the big stage as he leads the way for Leinster
'That's my call': O'Mahony felt Munster had enough momentum to turn down shot at posts
'I hope so': Cullen upbeat about Nacewa's chances of playing in Pro14 final
REAL MADRID
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'I've trained 13 years for these moments' - Alexander-Arnold not overwhelmed facing Ronaldo
'We are Liverpool' - Klopp rejects underdog tag ahead of Champions League final
'When I play I'm Luca, not Zidane' – Zinedine's son distances himself from legendary father

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie