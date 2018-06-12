This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kane: 'We may not be the golden generation but we are united'

England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia next Monday.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,929 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4066483
Kane during England's friendly win over Costa Rica last week.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Kane during England's friendly win over Costa Rica last week.
Kane during England's friendly win over Costa Rica last week.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

CAPTAIN HARRY KANE says England’s bid to end their World Cup drought stretching back over half a century will not be undone by a divided squad.

The 24-year-old striker said there were no cliques within the squad that flies out to Russia later on Tuesday seeking to emulate their 1966 predecessors in lifting the trophy.

Both Rio Ferdinand and Steven Gerrard claimed the reason they and the others who made up the so-called ‘golden generation’ fell short at successive finals was they could not shake off their different club rivalries when they joined up with their England team-mates.

Kane, though, told the English daily newspapers this is not the case with the present group under Gareth Southgate — as many of them have played with each other at U21 level.

“It’s not something we’ve had to deal with really — we all get on very well and have come through the ranks together,” said Kane.

“We definitely don’t have that divide in the team any more.

Kane also took issue with Ferdinand who told The Times last month his priority had been winning trophies with Manchester United.

“It’s the one competition that everybody dreams of winning. That’s No 1.

“I’d be surprised if the majority of players did not say the World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world.”I’d love to win everything with Tottenham, but for me personally the World Cup outweighs them all.”

Kane, who says his mum cried when he was handed the captaincy by Southgate, does not expect a repeat of the woeful Euro 2016 campaign which saw them beaten by minnows Iceland in the last 16 and cost then manager Roy Hodgson his job.

“I’m confident it won’t happen (again) — I won’t say 100 per cent because you never know in football — but in this team we wear our heart on our sleeve.

“We’re proud to be here, we will work hard, be energetic. First and foremost we will run around and do that aspect of the game. We have a lot of attacking flair that can do some damage.”

Southgate, who experienced the pitfalls of international football when he missed a penalty in the shootout loss to old foes Germany in the Euro ’96 semi-finals hosted in England, did not wish to heighten expectations which has so often been a crushing burden for the national side.

“We hope we can send people to work the following day having enjoyed our matches, I know what those tournament experiences can be like and we desperately want to bring that,” said Southgate, whose side have warmed up with wins over fellow finalists Nigeria and Costa Rica.

“We know we are not the finished article, in fact we’re a long way from, but I think people see signs of progress and enjoy watching us and the manner in which we try to play.”

Kane and England open their World Cup campaign against Tunisia in Volgograd next Monday, followed by dates with Panama and Belgium.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Arsenal legend the latest former player to return to club in coaching role

Merkel comes to Germany duo’s defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
BOXING
Former world heavyweight champion David Haye retires from boxing
Former world heavyweight champion David Haye retires from boxing
Deontay Wilder says he's agreed to Anthony Joshua fight in Britain
Irish boxers Walsh and Harrington win bronze at European Championships

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie