This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal legend the latest former player to return to club in coaching role

Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of the club’s U23 side from next season.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 12:14 PM
24 minutes ago 1,017 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4066409
Ljungberg spent last season with Wolfsburg.
Image: Alexander Scheuber
Ljungberg spent last season with Wolfsburg.
Ljungberg spent last season with Wolfsburg.
Image: Alexander Scheuber

FORMER ARSENAL MIDFIELDER Freddie Ljungberg will return to the club as their new U23 head coach following a spell on the backroom team at German side Wolfsburg.

Ljungberg, a member of the Gunners’ invincibles side, started his coaching career at Arsenal but was appointed assistant coach at Wolfsburg in February 2017.

He now returns to North London to take charge of Arsenal’s U23 side ahead of next season under academy manager Per Mertesacker, who retired in May to take up the position.

“I’m delighted to be returning to the club,” Ljungberg said. “Arsenal has always been a special place for me and I’m really excited at this opportunity to work with our under-23 team.

“I look forward to working with the talented young players we have at the club. I know many of them well and will work hard to help them continue developing and become the best players and people they can be.”

Arsenal U23s won the Premier League 2 division last season but coach Steve Gatting was suspended near the end of last term after accusations of bullying.

Ljungberg will be responsible for the development of the club’s next generation with several young players given first-team opportunities by Arsene Wenger last year after standing out for the U23 team, including Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Eddie Nketiah.

The ex-Swedish international, 41, joins former Arsenal team-mate Jens Lehmann on the club’s staff, after the German was appointed to new head coach Unai Emery’s coaching team.

“It’s great to have Freddie back at the club,” Mertersacker commented. “He brings great footballing experience and the highest possible levels of enthusiasm, energy and encouragement for our young professionals.

“He understands the club’s values and how important it is to give young players the opportunity to grow and develop. When Freddie left for Wolfsburg it was with the club’s blessing and with a return to Arsenal some day in mind. Everyone knows Freddie loves the club and we look forward to him developing his career with us.”

Ljungberg helped Arsenal win the Premier League twice and the FA Cup three times in a nine-year spell from 1998 to 2007.

He scored 46 goals in 216 appearances for Arsenal and, after retiring in 2014, the Sweden winger spent a season coaching the club’s U15 side.

Ljungberg, who also played for West Ham, Seattle Sounders, Chicago Fire and Celtic, joined Wolfsburg as former Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker’s assistant last year — but left when Jonker was sacked as manager of the German side after just seven months in charge.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Merkel comes to Germany duo’s defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation

Arsenal warned to expect ‘bumpy ride’ as Emery seeks to avoid repeating United and City wobbles

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
REVIEW
Lukaku stars with two goals and an assist as Belgium cruise to pre-World Cup friendly win
Lukaku stars with two goals and an assist as Belgium cruise to pre-World Cup friendly win
Review: The Audi RS 4 Avant goes laugh-out-loud quick - but it's practical too
Canadian Grand Prix sees Vettel earn 50th career win to go top in title race

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie