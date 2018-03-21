Hartlepool defender hits an absolute rocket from all of 40 yards

HARTLEPOOL UNITED ARE playing their football in the National League (formerly the Conference) these days, having been relegated from League Two last May.

The Monkey Hangers, who sacked their manager Craig Harrison last month, were away to Barrow in a relegation six-pointer this evening.

And the visitors claimed victory thanks to an unlikely source, as defender Craig Magnay scored his first goal of the season — and what a strike it was.

Receiving the ball some 40 yards out from goal, he let fly and watched an extremely ambitious effort find the top corner. Barrow goalkeeper Steven Arnold should have done better from that distance, but we won’t take anything away from Magnay.

It proved the decisive goal in a 2-1 win for Pools.

