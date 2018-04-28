  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jordan Henderson fumes over 'really poor decision — it's cost us three points'

Andre Marriner’s decision not to award a penalty against Stoke’s Erik Pieters irked the Reds captain.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 4:19 PM
55 minutes ago 3,109 Views 10 Comments
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

JORDAN HENDERSON HAS attacked the officiating that led to Liverpool being denied a late penalty for a “blatant” handball in today’s 0-0 draw with Stoke City.

Mohamed Salah spurned a glorious early chance but Liverpool were never close to their rampaging best from the 5-2 Champions League thumping of Roma, faced with a Stoke side battling valiantly against relegation.

The flashpoint arrived in the 87th minute when Georginio Wijnaldum drove across goal and Erik Pieters’ left arm took the ball away from Alberto Moreno, who was poised to finish in the six-yard box at Anfield.

“In the second half we created enough to win the game. We should have won it comfortably,” Reds captain Henderson told Sky Sports before moving on to the main source of his frustration.

“It looked like a clear penalty in play and I’ve just looked back on the telly and it’s blatant. If he doesn’t touch it with his hand it’s a goal. It’s a really poor decision from the referee and linesman, it’s cost us three points.”

Liverpool remain third, four points above Tottenham, having played two games more. Last season’s champions Chelsea are behind in fifth and host Liverpool next Sunday after Jurgen Klopp’s men face the small matter of a Champions League semi-final second leg.

“Stoke are fighting for their lives and we’ve got to keep going. It’s tough,” Henderson added, having completed 90 minutes despite receiving lengthy treatment on a foot injury before half-time.

“We’re in a good moment after midweek. We started okay but got sloppy. In the second half we had a right good go and I thought we should have won the game.”

