  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'

Bayern president Uli Hoeness has hit out at Jose Mourinho.

By The42 Team Thursday 3 May 2018, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,942 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3992935
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho

BAYERN MUNICH PRESIDENT Uli Hoeness has criticised Jose Mourinho for being too much of a ‘superstar’ manager who is more focused on himself than the team.

The Manchester United boss has come in for criticism this season for his treatment of certain players, having generated headlines for apparent run-ins with Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba.

Mourinho has frozen Shaw and Martial out of the squad for portions this season and has been quick to criticise Pogba when he has underperformed. The former Chelsea manager indirectly criticised the Frenchman during a press conference last month when he was asked about how he chose his team.

“Do you want me to go for the price they cost, or their salary, or their beautiful face? The only way is to go with performance,” Mourinho responded.

The Portuguese has been in the spotlight since his first day in England where he dubbed himself The Special One.

Bayern chief Hoeness has singled out this aspect of Mourinho’s management, and believes that making yourself the centre of attention is a bad trait for a head coach.

“You have to make sure that you do not have the superstar as a coach, but someone who integrates into the group,” Hoeness said to the German basketball magazine Playoff.

“I take now an example from football: Jose Mourinho at Manchester United is a superstar. But he has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him.”

Mourinho is yet to bring major success to Manchester, having not won a league title or challenge for the Champions League, despite spending big on new players such as a then world-record £89 million on Pogba and £75m on Romelu Lukaku.

This season has also been a relative disappointment for Mourinho at Old Trafford. Despite United currently sitting in second place, they were eliminated early from the Champions League by Sevilla and failed to threaten local rivals Man City with any sort of title challenge as Pep Guardiola’s team won the Premier League with five games to spare.

United’s last hope of glory this season is the FA Cup final on 19 May, when they meet Chelsea at Wembley in the final game of the domestic season.

Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah

Rio Ferdinand refused pro boxing licence

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
Champions League final not me versus Ronaldo, claims Salah
'With the right opportunity and right timing' - Lampard ready for management
We will be on fire – Klopp warns Real Madrid
LIVERPOOL
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox': Klopp's Liverpool dedicate win to injured Irish fan
46 and counting: Liverpool break Champions League record on goal-mad night in Rome
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
PREMIER LEAGUE
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
'He has not brought the club a bit further. Everything is always focused on him'
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
REAL MADRID
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
'Real should be worried' - Lampard and Gerrard back Liverpool to win Champions League
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie