  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 10 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burke included in Ireland squad for summer games with Celtic, France and the US

There are also first senior call-ups for Conor O’Malley, Shaun Williams and Callum Robinson.

By Ben Blake Thursday 10 May 2018, 1:08 PM
24 minutes ago 2,654 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4003743

Graham Burke with the match ball after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS included Airtricity League top scorer Graham Burke in his squad for the upcoming summer friendlies.

Along with the Shamrock Rovers star, there are first senior call-ups for Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams, and Preston North End forward Callum Robinson.

Martin O'Neill Martin O'Neill (file photo). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Boys in Green face Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial at Parkhead on Sunday, 20 May, before heading to Paris to take on France on Monday, 28 June.

Then it’s back to Dublin, where Ireland host the US on Saturday, 2 June.

Provisional Republic of Ireland squad 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster Rovers), Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

After 117 caps, John O’Shea confirms imminent retirement from international football

‘He was a true gentleman’ – FAI lead tributes to former Ireland international Arthur Fitzsimons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
ARSENAL
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
'The Premier League has voted against VAR and it is upsetting. It destroys me'
'Why is Mesut the only player Keown criticises?'
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
FOOTBALL
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
Moyes claims he turned down another Premier League club to stay at West Ham
'To achieve the top four is a massive achievement. The next thing is to win a trophy'
'I can't believe we survived' - Wagner shocked by Huddersfield feat
LEINSTER
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
Machenaud blow a major one for Racing's Champions Cup hopes against Leinster
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie