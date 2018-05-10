Burke included in Ireland squad for summer games with Celtic, France and the US

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS included Airtricity League top scorer Graham Burke in his squad for the upcoming summer friendlies.

Along with the Shamrock Rovers star, there are first senior call-ups for Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley, Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams, and Preston North End forward Callum Robinson.

Martin O'Neill (file photo). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The Boys in Green face Celtic in Scott Brown’s testimonial at Parkhead on Sunday, 20 May, before heading to Paris to take on France on Monday, 28 June.

Then it’s back to Dublin, where Ireland host the US on Saturday, 2 June.

Provisional Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O’Hara (Manchester United), Ian Lawlor (Doncaster Rovers), Conor O’Malley (Peterborough United)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane, Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), David Meyler (Hull City), Shaun Williams (Millwall), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (Preston North End), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Burnley), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Sean Maguire, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers)

