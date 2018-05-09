After 117 caps, John O'Shea confirms imminent retirement from international football

Updated at 18.19

JOHN Oâ€™SHEA HAS confirmed he is set to retire from international football.

The defender earned 117 caps in 17 years of senior international football.

The 37-year-old Sunderland player will represent his country for the last time against USA on 2 June.

The Waterford native and former Manchester United player spent 22 years with the Boys in Green including underage level.

Along with other future stars including Andy Reid and Liam Miller, Oâ€™Shea was part of the Brian Kerr-managed side that won the U16 European Championships in 1998.

He won his first senior cap back as a substitute in a friendly against Croatia in August 2001, going on to play 116 more times in the subsequent years.

He represented Ireland in two tournaments â€” Euro 2012 and Euro 2016, playing every minute of the former campaign.

The veteran centre-back was also named FAI Senior International Player of the Year in 2014, the same year he grabbed a memorable late equaliser as Ireland drew 1-1 away to reigning world champions Germany.

