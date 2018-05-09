  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
After one point from 10 games, struggling Athlone confirm appointment of new manager

Terry Butler has agreed to take charge of the First Division club.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 5:09 PM
FIRST DIVISION STRUGGLERS Athlone Town have confirmed the appointment of Terry Butler as their new manager.

It follows Aaron Callaghan’s decision to step down earlier this month amid claims of “no warm-up gear and no physio” among other complaints.

Callaghan had only been in charge for a short period, having replaced Roddy Collins as manager earlier this year.

Butler, who has been part of the club’s coaching staff since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, had taken charge on an interim basis initially.

The club have also announced that the coaching team of Mitch Whitty and Ciaran Bizzell will be staying on as part of the set-up.

Butler, who holds a Uefa A Licence, previously worked as a first-team coach for two years at Bohemians, as well as reserve team manager with St Patrick’s Athletic and UCD for two and five seasons respectively.

His coaching CV also includes stints at the LFA and Carrick Rangers, in addition to being the Director of Football for the Garda National Team.

Athlone are currently bottom of the First Division, having picked up one point from 10 games.

It has been a turbulent 12 months for the club, who have been embroiled in a long-running match-fixing controversy.

