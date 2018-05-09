After one point from 10 games, struggling Athlone confirm appointment of new manager

Athlone Town AFC are delighted to confirm the appointment of Terry Butler as Senior Team Manager for the rest of the 2018 season. We can also confirm that the coaching team of Mitch Whitty and Ciaran Bizzell will be staying on with....https://t.co/EdluyYA9AD#CmonTheTown !! pic.twitter.com/dPX679ju3h — Athlone Town AFC (@AthloneTownAFC) May 9, 2018

FIRST DIVISION STRUGGLERS Athlone Town have confirmed the appointment of Terry Butler as their new manager.

It follows Aaron Callaghan’s decision to step down earlier this month amid claims of “no warm-up gear and no physio” among other complaints.

Callaghan had only been in charge for a short period, having replaced Roddy Collins as manager earlier this year.

Butler, who has been part of the club’s coaching staff since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, had taken charge on an interim basis initially.

The club have also announced that the coaching team of Mitch Whitty and Ciaran Bizzell will be staying on as part of the set-up.

Butler, who holds a Uefa A Licence, previously worked as a first-team coach for two years at Bohemians, as well as reserve team manager with St Patrick’s Athletic and UCD for two and five seasons respectively.

His coaching CV also includes stints at the LFA and Carrick Rangers, in addition to being the Director of Football for the Garda National Team.

Athlone are currently bottom of the First Division, having picked up one point from 10 games.

It has been a turbulent 12 months for the club, who have been embroiled in a long-running match-fixing controversy.

