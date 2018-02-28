  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roddy Collins steps down as general manager of Athlone Town

The Dubliner was originally installed as manager last May for a second spell in charge.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 1:20 PM
59 minutes ago 1,151 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3876831
Roddy Collins has left the general manager role at Athlone Town.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Roddy Collins has left the general manager role at Athlone Town.
Roddy Collins has left the general manager role at Athlone Town.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RODDY COLLINS HAS left his general manager role with Athlone Town, it has been confirmed.

As reported by The Irish Independent on Wednesday morning, Collins has stepped down from the position, less than a year on from joining the club.

The Dubliner was originally installed as manager last May for a second spell in charge at the height of the match-fixing accusations that were levelled against members of the team.

That saga ultimately led to two of their players receiving bans, though both Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan deny any wrongdoing and have since launched legal proceedings against the Football Association of Ireland.

On the field, Collins could not revitalise the embattled club, as the team finished bottom of the First Division in eighth place last season.

During the off-season, Collins helped put structures in place that enabled Aaron Callaghan to take over as head coach, while the 56-year-old took on the role of general manager.

Collins, however, has now chosen to step away from the role. Speaking to The42, a club spokesperson cited “other commitments” as the reason for his decision.

The spokesperson added that everyone at the club was “very sorry” that Collins had decided to take a “further step back,” adding that they owe “a debt of gratitude” to the former Bohemians and Cork City boss for the “fantastic” job he did during a “difficult time” for the club.

Today’s news does not mean Collins has completely ended his association with the club, as he will continue to help out in an advisory capacity.

Athlone Town, a part-time side run entirely by volunteers, are currently bottom of the First Division, having lost 4-1 in Galway during last week’s opening game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was good to get the monkey off the back’ – Hoban rediscovers scoring touch to lead Dundalk rout>

Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'
Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question
FOOTBALL
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
IRELAND
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player
'It would be really special if we managed to get three championships in five years'
SCOTLAND
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie