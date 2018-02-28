Roddy Collins steps down as general manager of Athlone Town

RODDY COLLINS HAS left his general manager role with Athlone Town, it has been confirmed.

As reported by The Irish Independent on Wednesday morning, Collins has stepped down from the position, less than a year on from joining the club.

The Dubliner was originally installed as manager last May for a second spell in charge at the height of the match-fixing accusations that were levelled against members of the team.

That saga ultimately led to two of their players receiving bans, though both Igors Labuts and Dragos Sfrijan deny any wrongdoing and have since launched legal proceedings against the Football Association of Ireland.

On the field, Collins could not revitalise the embattled club, as the team finished bottom of the First Division in eighth place last season.

During the off-season, Collins helped put structures in place that enabled Aaron Callaghan to take over as head coach, while the 56-year-old took on the role of general manager.

Collins, however, has now chosen to step away from the role. Speaking to The42, a club spokesperson cited “other commitments” as the reason for his decision.

The spokesperson added that everyone at the club was “very sorry” that Collins had decided to take a “further step back,” adding that they owe “a debt of gratitude” to the former Bohemians and Cork City boss for the “fantastic” job he did during a “difficult time” for the club.

Today’s news does not mean Collins has completely ended his association with the club, as he will continue to help out in an advisory capacity.

Athlone Town, a part-time side run entirely by volunteers, are currently bottom of the First Division, having lost 4-1 in Galway during last week’s opening game.

