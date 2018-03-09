  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm available' - Preston star Callum Robinson declares for Ireland

The 23-year-old has revealed that he hopes to play for the Boys in Green.

By Ben Blake Friday 9 Mar 2018, 12:09 AM
4 hours ago 3,737 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3893676
He has made 33 appearances for Preston so far this season.
Image: Alex Dodd - CameraSport
He has made 33 appearances for Preston so far this season.
He has made 33 appearances for Preston so far this season.
Image: Alex Dodd - CameraSport

FOUR PRESTON NORTH End players were named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad on Thursday afternoon, but there could soon be one more if Callum Robinson gets his way.

The 23-year-old, who is comfortable playing anywhere across the front line or out wide, has ambitions to line out for the Boys in Green and is hopeful of earning a call-up later this year.

“I’m not saying that they are going to pick me but I’d like to put it out there that I’m available and looking ahead to the future,” Robinson told The42.

There is a strong Irish contingent at the Championship club right now with Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan all in the first-team squad.

16-year-old Adam Reilly is also on the books, while Andy Boyle (Doncaster Rovers), Eoin Doyle (Oldham Atletic) and Kevin O’Connor (Fleetwood Town) are currently out on loan.

Born in Northampton, Robinson qualifies for Ireland through his maternal grandmother, Anne Deighan, who hails from Monaghan. Having moved to England and married, she was tragically killed in a car accident when Callum’s mother, Claire, was a child.

He was signed by Aston Villa at the age of eight and worked his way all the way through their ranks to the senior side — making a Premier League debut at home to Southampton in April 2014.

I was one of the lucky ones to play for the first team as not a lot of players go on to do that,” he says. “It’s a massive club and it was a great achievement to make my league debut. That was a huge game to go into because we were scrapping relegation. It was a really good day for me and my family.

“I played with the likes of Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens, who’ve just got called up to the Ireland squad, Ciaran Clarke, Graham Burke and Mikey Drennan at Villa.”

Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v Aston Villa - Etihad Stadium In action against Man City at the Etihad Stadium. Source: EMPICS Sport

Robinson represented England from U16 to U20 level and played alongside the likes of Luke Shaw, Will Hughes, Jordan Ibe and Chuba Akpom, but he has now opted to switch allegiance.

“I understand that and I’ve had these conversations with Brownie in the gym,” he replies, when asked how he feels about the fact that some people will inevitably question his commitment.

I was gutted when Ireland didn’t get through to the World Cup but I remember seeing supporters in tears and I was just like ‘That’s what it’s about’. I haven’t played for Ireland so don’t know the feeling but when I saw that and I heard the fans, it was amazing.

“You can see what it means to the players, especially James McClean, and the fans help with that. Even when they’re defending you can see it in the likes of Cizza [Ciaran Clarke].

“I am often there Snapchatting Greg saying ‘Oh my God, what an atmosphere’.”

Preston North End v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship Alongside Ireland and Preston midfielder Alan Browne. Source: Alex Dodd - CameraSport

Back at club level, loan spells at Preston and Bristol City followed as he went in search of regular game-time.

“I was in and around the Villa team for that whole year that I made my debut and I had a few first team appearances,” he recalls. “The season after that, Paul Lambert just said I would have been doing the same kind of thing, but I’m a player who wants to play and learn so I thought the best thing for me at that time — I was about 18 or 19 — was to go on loan to Preston in League One.”

They were promoted to the Championship and, after a brief stint at Bristol City, he returned to the Lilywhites – signing a three-year deal under Simon Grayson in the summer of 2016. Robinson went on to make 46 appearances in his first year, with a return of 10 goals and six assists.

“Simon had belief in me so it was a no-brainer as I wanted to play football and I knew Villa were going to buy players because they had been relegated to the Championship. I just wanted to be respected as a player and not looked at as one of the young ones.”

Having started the first two games of this campaign, Robinson then took a little time to win over current Preston manager Alex Neil but he has become a regular once again. Often deployed on the wing, he has been used in the striker’s role since Jordan Hugill’s January move to West Ham.

“With every manager I’ve had, they’ve all said it’s a joy to work with me because I can play in any of the front four positions,” he explains. “If Seani [Maguire] comes on up front, like he did the other night and against Bolton on Saturday, I can play on either wing and it doesn’t bother either of us.

“Jordan left and I’ve been playing up front lately, leading the line with Brownie as the number 10. I couldn’t really tell you which position is perfect for me but I always try to be effective — whether it’s the right, left, number 10 or striker. It’s been working well for me the last two seasons.

“I got on with Simon really well but I’m really enjoying it with Alex Neil. He gets the best out of everyone and, as you can see, we’re really developing at Preston. It’s quite a young side but we’re in and around the play-offs, which is great and he’s doing a good job.”

Currently eighth, Preston are chasing promotion to the Premier League but Robinson’s team-mates are also eager to get him involved in the Ireland set-up.

“A few of them have been on to me to do it,” he says. “They can see what I can do with them and they’re in the Ireland squads.

I’ve seen the squad today and it’s a strong one. There are a few fresh faces, which is good. I was happy to see Greg get in there because I know how hard he works. I’ve worked a lot with him down that left side and it’s a joy. He’s a really good player and I think he’s been a tad unlucky with the last few squads.

“Seani came in the summer and he’s done great, but was unfortunate with his injury. Daryl Horgan in one-v-ones is frightening and I’ve been with Brownie four years since my first loan. This is the best season I’ve ever seen him play, and he has really developed under Alex.”

Robinson has looked into obtaining an Irish passport and would need to go through the necessary paperwork, but he would undoubtedly add another option for O’Neill ahead of the summer friendlies.

The42 understands that the FAI have been tracking the player for some time and the senior management team regularly attend Preston’s games.

Source: Profound Valley/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

West Ham youngster Declan Rice included in Ireland squad for Turkey friendly

‘I haven’t taken a senior player’ – Martin O’Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
Lukaku: I'm Mourinho's sergeant on the pitch
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
FOOTBALL
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astoriâs funeral
Powerful scenes as thousands of mourners sing 'one captain' at Davide Astori’s funeral
Mahrez regrets behaviour after failed Manchester City move
Ex-Ireland underage midfielder becomes first Englishman to play for Barcelona since Lineker
IRELAND
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'There's a method to any madness that happens': Schmidt sizes up Scots while poking holes in perception
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
SCOTLAND
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
Ex-Munster centre Cian Bohane to lead Ireland Students against Scotland
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie