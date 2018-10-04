Harry Arter returns to Ireland squad after clear-the-air talks with Roy Keane

HARRY ARTER HAS been included in the Republic of Ireland squad to play Denmark (13 October) and Wales (16 October) in the Uefa Nations League.

Arter opted out of last month’s games against Wales and Poland after being involved in a verbal spat with assistant manager Roy Keane.

However, the Cardiff City midfielder (on loan from Bournemouth) is available once again for next month’s double header at the Aviva Stadium, with boss Martin O’Neill explaining that Keane and the player have held clear-the-air talks.

As expected, Declan Rice isn’t included. O’Neill says the West Ham youngster needs more time to make a decision as he remains in limbo amid interest in the English-born player from his country of birth.

Captain Seamus Coleman is among those to have been ruled out through injury, along with Jonathan Walters, Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and James McCarthy.

Shane Long, Sean Maguire, Scott Hogan, James McClean and Alan Browne return after being sidelined for last month’s games.

There’s also a first call-up for former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell, who’s currently on loan at Championship club Rotherham United from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Provisional Ireland squad to play Denmark and Wales:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

*Indicates player is on loan

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!