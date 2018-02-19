Ireland to send team of four to next month's World Indoor Championships

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced that they have selected four athletes to travel to the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.

With a strong indoor season filled with glittering performances to date, Phil Healy will head the quartet and compete in the 400m.

City of Lisburn’s Amy Foster, who broke the national 60m record with 7.27 seconds at yesterday’s National Indoor Championships, will line out over the same distance in England next month.

Rising sprinting star Ciara Neville, who plies her trade with Emerald, will take to the track for the same event.

Completing the four-women team is European bronze medalist and Olympian Ciara Mageean, and she’ll race over 1500m. The UCD runner is based in Manchester now with Team New Balance, where she’s coached by Steve Vernon.

Ciara Mageean in action at Rio 2016. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

High Performance Director Paul McNamara is pleased with the selection and looking forward to the Championships.

“It’s been an outstanding season of indoor athletics so far, with an array of exciting performances at this past weekend’s National Championships,” he said.

“Phil Healy has led the way this season and goes into these championships looking to augment her growing reputation.

“Amy Foster has had a superb indoor season, and after pushing out the National Record will go to Birmingham full of confidence.

“Similarly, Ciara Neville has been very consistent this season and will relish being on the world stage as she continues to build for the future.

“Ciara Mageean has had solid back to back performances in the US and will be ready to kick on from there after a 3 week run-in.

“We hope to see an invitation come from the IAAF for Adam McMullen, which would be huge boost for him and all our field event athletes.”

