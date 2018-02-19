  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland to send team of four to next month's World Indoor Championships

The in-form Phil Healy and Olympian Ciara Mageean are both on the all-women Team Ireland.

By Emma Duffy Monday 19 Feb 2018, 2:02 PM
11 hours ago 3,473 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3860173
Bandon's Phil Healy will lead the charge.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Bandon's Phil Healy will lead the charge.
Bandon's Phil Healy will lead the charge.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ATHLETICS IRELAND HAVE announced that they have selected four athletes to travel to the World Indoor Championships, which take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.

With a strong indoor season filled with glittering performances to date, Phil Healy will head the quartet and compete in the 400m.

City of Lisburn’s Amy Foster, who broke the national 60m record with 7.27 seconds at yesterday’s National Indoor Championships, will line out over the same distance in England next month.

Rising sprinting star Ciara Neville, who plies her trade with Emerald, will take to the track for the same event.

Completing the four-women team is European bronze medalist and Olympian Ciara Mageean, and she’ll race over 1500m. The UCD runner is based in Manchester now with Team New Balance, where she’s coached by Steve Vernon.

Ciara Mageean on her way to finishing second and qualifying for a semi-final Ciara Mageean in action at Rio 2016. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

High Performance Director Paul McNamara is pleased with the selection and looking forward to the Championships.

“It’s been an outstanding season of indoor athletics so far, with an array of exciting performances at this past weekend’s National Championships,” he said.

“Phil Healy has led the way this season and goes into these championships looking to augment her growing reputation.

“Amy Foster has had a superb indoor season, and after pushing out the National Record will go to Birmingham full of confidence.

“Similarly, Ciara Neville has been very consistent this season and will relish being on the world stage as she continues to build for the future.

“Ciara Mageean has had solid back to back performances in the US and will be ready to kick on from there after a 3 week run-in.

“We hope to see an invitation come from the IAAF for Adam McMullen, which would be huge boost for him and all our field event athletes.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Captain Coen – Mayo footballer added to his novel All-Ireland collection as leader at the weekend

Cerrone eyes lightweight return after equalling UFC record with superb first-round finish

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'You want to shine when you play the best in the world' - Hazard aiming for Messi heights
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
‘He’s always had to prove himself’ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesn’t get credit he deserves
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
'I want to be the best player in the league... I've seen stuff written about me and it only helps'
Here's the new away kit Dundalk have launched for the 2018 season
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie