Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side as they host Wales in their Six Nations clash at Donnybrook on Sunday (kick-off 3pm, RTÉ).

Last time out, Ireland beat Italy 21-8 at the same venue while they lost their opening clash to France. That win over the Azzuri came at a cost though, as Ireland lost the services of one of their star players, Alison Miller, through a horror injury.

Claire McLaughlin, who replaced her in the 4th minute that day, has been recalled into the backline for the Welsh encounter this weekend.

Elsewhere, Ciara O’Connor and Leah Lyons come into the front row and start alongside Lindsay Peat. Railway Union’s Cliodhna Moloney and Fiona Reidy of UL Bohemian’s are the players to make way.

And the final change comes in the form of Orla Fitzsimons starting in the second row, where she’ll partner Nichola Fryday.

Niamh Briggs and Claire Molloy will both receive their 60th international cap.

“We got a good boost after the win over Italy a fortnight ago,” Griggs said of the team announcement.

“We did what we wanted to, played with tempo and moved the ball. While the performance was far from perfect, we set a marker down for the rest of the campaign.

“We now head into a tough test on Sunday against the Welsh.We are looking to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven’t been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, it should be a great one.

“Having the crowd behind us against Italy really spurred us on, so we’re hoping to see another big turnout of fans on Sunday in Donnybrook.”

Ireland (v Wales)

15) Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)

14) Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

13)Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

12) Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11) Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)

10) Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)

9) Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1)Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2) Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)

3) Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)

4) Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

5) Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)

6) Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Captain

7) Claire Molloy (Bristol)

8) Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

Replacements



16) Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

17) Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)

18) Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

19) Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

20) Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

21) Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)

22) Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

23) Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!