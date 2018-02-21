  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales

Kick-off at Donnybrook is 3pm on Sunday.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 2:59 PM
10 hours ago 3,815 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3863715
Adam Griggs speaks to his team after the Italy win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Adam Griggs speaks to his team after the Italy win.
Adam Griggs speaks to his team after the Italy win.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side as they host Wales in their Six Nations clash at Donnybrook on Sunday (kick-off 3pm, RTÉ).

Last time out, Ireland beat Italy 21-8 at the same venue while they lost their opening clash to France. That win over the Azzuri came at a cost though, as Ireland lost the services of one of their star players, Alison Miller, through a horror injury.

Claire McLaughlin, who replaced her in the 4th minute that day, has been recalled into the backline for the Welsh encounter this weekend.

Elsewhere, Ciara O’Connor and Leah Lyons come into the front row and start alongside Lindsay Peat. Railway Union’s Cliodhna Moloney and Fiona Reidy of UL Bohemian’s are the players to make way.

And the final change comes in the form of Orla Fitzsimons starting in the second row, where she’ll partner Nichola Fryday.

Niamh Briggs and Claire Molloy will both receive their 60th international cap.

“We got a good boost after the win over Italy a fortnight ago,” Griggs said of the team announcement.

“We did what we wanted to, played with tempo and moved the ball. While the performance was far from perfect, we set a marker down for the rest of the campaign.

“We now head into a tough test on Sunday against the Welsh.We are looking to rectify some of the areas of our game that we haven’t been happy with over the past few weeks and if we can make those small changes, it should be a great one.

“Having the crowd behind us against Italy really spurred us on, so we’re hoping to see another big turnout of fans on Sunday in Donnybrook.”

Ireland (v Wales)

15) Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)
14) Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
13)Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
12) Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
11) Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/ Ulster)
10) Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)
9) Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1)Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
2) Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)
3) Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)
4) Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s/ Leinster)
5) Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/ Connacht)
6) Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Captain
7) Claire Molloy (Bristol)
8) Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s/ Leinster)

Replacements

16) Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
17) Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)
18) Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
19) Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
20) Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)
21) Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/ Munster)
22) Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)
23) Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Unfortunately nothing has cleared it up just yet’: Payne remains sidelined with headaches

Ruddock on track to provide Leinster with boost for Champions Cup quarter-final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
No Paul Pogba in Man United starting XI for crucial Champions League encounter
FOOTBALL
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
IRELAND
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
7 reasons we're delighted Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
SIX NATIONS
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Still no room for McKinley as Conor O'Shea names Italy team to face France
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RTÃ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie