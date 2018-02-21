  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruddock ahead of schedule and could return for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final

The flanker has been sidelined since December but is making good progress.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 1:47 PM
14 minutes ago 327 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863638

RHYS RUDDOCK IS ahead of schedule in his comeback from a serious hamstring injury and fears he would miss the rest of the season have eased, with the flanker now targeting a return in a number of weeks, rather than months.

Rhys Ruddock leaves the field due to injury Ruddock suffered the injury at Sandy Park back in December. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Leinster back row suffered a Grade 3 hamstring tear in the province’s Champions Cup win over Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park in early December, and after surgery to repair the damage, has responded well to the initial stages of rehabilitation.

While coy on setting out a definite return date, and highlighting that a number of markers still need to be hit, the 27-year-old could provide Leinster a boost by being back and available in time for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens on 1 April.

Ruddock has yet to resume full running but has made good progress in recent weeks while working with Leinster’s medical team and his rehab programme will now focus on mechanical and conditioning work ahead of his return to contact sessions.

“It’s really good, a little bit quicker than I thought to be honest which is positive,” he told The42 this morning.

“I still have a lot of work to get done to get back on the field but I’m hoping everything goes as smoothly as the last few months and if so I could be back in a number of weeks as opposed to months. It’s positive at the moment.

“The first batch of the rehab has gone really well, and so far, so good. I’m ahead of schedule. I’d say I will definitely be fit before the end of the season.

“Just a case of how long depending on how the next few weeks go but yeah more than likely be fit before the end of the season. I’d be confident about that.”

Ruddock added that the best case scenario would be a mid-March return, giving him time to build minutes up again before Leo Cullen’s side welcome Saracens to the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday.

The injury setback couldn’t have come at a more unfortunate time for the 19-time capped Ireland international, who had been in a rich vein of form for club and country and would most certainly have played a big role in the current Six Nations campaign.

Rhys Ruddock Ruddock this morning launched Rugby Players Ireland's new Tackle Your Feelings app. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ruddock captained Ireland during the summer tour of USA/Japan and featured in all three of the November internationals, before suffering the injury during Leinster’s 18-8 pool victory at Sandy Park.

“It probably was a bit [cruel],” he added. “I was trying to poach a ball and I got hit at an awkward angle by one player and pretty much immediately after got hit by a second player in a clean out.

“Whatever way it just put me in a compromised position and probably a position if you tried to get yourself into you couldn’t do it again. Just unfortunate really. It wasn’t a running injury where you could say there was a way to prevent it. An unfortunate one but everything so far — the surgery and the repair — have all been positive.

“I told the physio exactly what happened when he came on; ‘I’ve pulled my hamstring, I felt it pop off’ so it was pretty obvious. It wasn’t actually the most painful thing but whatever it was, the sensation was something I’ve never felt.

“I could just feel exactly where it was and that it was up the top of my leg. I kind of knew what it was and it was confirmed when they had a look at me inside. Kind of knew roughly what had happened and I suppose that helped me come to terms with it pretty quickly as opposed to waiting around for scans.

“I already knew the road I was about to go down — but it’s all been positive and hopefully I’ll be back within a number of weeks now.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It can’t be a risk, he has to be fully fit’ – Furlong’s hamstring a major worry

Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Lionel Messi finally scores against Chelsea as Barcelona claim vital away goal
Mourinho plays down pressure on Pogba as midfielder makes United return
'Maybe we could kill him' – Stopping Alexis Sanchez calls for drastic measures
FOOTBALL
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
West Ham hit with FA charge for breaching anti-doping rules
IRELAND
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
'Bundee’s eyes lit up when I tried to take him on the outside'
'Everyone has cues. He has a few more cues than other out-halves'
SIX NATIONS
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night's game against Italy
CJ Stander pushes passing skills as opposition analyse his ball-carrying
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
Bayern Munich effectively seal place in Champions League last 8
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie