Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade

Gregor Townsend has stuck with the same team that overcame France at Murrayfield in their last outing.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 12:06 PM
1 hour ago 3,339 Views 5 Comments
Scotland players celebrating after beating France.
Scotland players celebrating after beating France.
Image: Craig Watson/INPHO

SCOTLAND HAVE NAMED an unchanged starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with England at Murrayfield [KO 4.45pm, TV3].

Head coach Gregor Townsend has kept faith in the same side that got the better of France 10 days ago, although there are three changes among the replacements.

Prop Willem Nel, lock Tim Swinson and centre Nick Grigg have been included on the bench at the expense of Jon Welsh, Chris Harris and Ben Toolis.

Scotland are looking to reclaim the Calcutta Cup by defeating England in the Six Nations for the first time since 2008.

“The players put a huge amount of effort into our win over France. They found a way to win and kept attacking the opposition up until the final whistle,” Townsend said, reflecting on the 32-26 victory over the French.

“England are the number two side in the world and have shown a very good level of consistency in the past couple of seasons. This is due to the quality of their playing and coaching staff, who have done a tremendous job.

“They have a very good defence, an excellent set-piece and like to get 10 and 12 on the ball as much as possible in attack. Taking on England is going to be a huge challenge and we are well aware that only our very best will be good enough in this fixture.”

SCOTLAND v England:

15. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors)
14. Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors)
13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
12. Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors)
11. Sean Maitland (Saracens)
10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors)
9. Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne)

1. Gordon Reid (London Irish)
2. Stuart McInally (Edinburgh Rugby)
3. Simon Berghan (Edinburgh Rugby)
4. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)
5. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
6. John Barclay (Scarlets — captain)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby)
8. Ryan Wilson (Edinburgh Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Scott Lawson (Newcastle Falcons)
17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
18. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby)
19. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors)
20. David Denton (Worcester Warriors)
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
22. Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors)
23. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)

Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night’s game against Italy

Pen to paper! Boost for Ulster as Jacob Stockdale signs new deal

