Bastareaud back from ban as France make 5 changes for Friday night's game against Italy

FRANCE HAVE RUNG the changes as they seek to bounce back from opening losses to Ireland and Scotland for Friday night’s Six Nations clash with Italy at the Stade Vélodrome [KO 8pm, TV3].

Mathieu Bastareaud returns for France. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Mathieu Bastareaud comes back into the team after completing his three-week ban for a homophobic slur while playing for Toulon against Benetton Treviso.

He’s one of five changes made by coach Jacques Brunel with Hugo Bonneval, Benjamin Fall, Remy Grosso and Paul Gabrillagues also handed starting spots.

Brunel dropped a host of players from his squad in the wake of the Scotland match due to their ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after they went out in Edinburgh following the 32-26 defeat.

Star wing Teddy Thomas, centre Remi Lamerat, number eight Louis Picamoles, out-half Anthony Belleau, midfielder Jonathan Danty, locks Arthur Iturria and Félix Lambey, and flanker Alexandre Lapandry and Sekou Macalou were all omitted.

France (v Italy)

15. Hugo Bonneval

14. Benjamin Fall

13. Mathieu Bastareaud

12. Geoffrey Doumayrou

11. Remy Grosso

10. Lionel Beauxis

9. Maxime Machenaud

1. Jefferson Poirot

2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)

3. Rabah Slimani

4. Paul Gabrillagues

5. Sebastien Vahaamahina

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Yacouba Camara

8. Marco Tauleigne

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!