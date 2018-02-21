  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Pen to paper! Boost for Ulster as Jacob Stockdale signs new deal

The contract extension keeps the Ireland international at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2020.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 10:52 AM
3 hours ago 3,123 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863268
Signed, sealed, delivered: Jacob Stockdale.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Signed, sealed, delivered: Jacob Stockdale.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE this morning announced that Jacob Stockdale has signed a new deal with the northern province.

The contract extension will keep the wing at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2020.

21-year-old Stockdale has scored 17 tries in 37 Ulster appearances to date, and has crossed for eight in 13 appearances this season.

He earned a call up to the Ireland squad for the 2017 summer tour, on which he capped an impressive debut against the USA with a try. He also featured against Japan.

And he’s been in glittering form for his country ever since, clocking six tries in six games in total following the November internationals and opening Six Nations rounds.

The Ballynahinch RFC star, who entered the Ulster academy in 2014 and made his senior debut in January 2016, said of the news:

“As a young lad from Ulster, I’ve grown up watching the club and to get to pull on the white jersey is an honour for me.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some really top class players and learn from them, as well as play with guys that I have been friends with for a long time.

“Hopefully I can continue to improve at Ulster and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team over the next few seasons.”

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham, added:

“Jacob’s rise has been incredible,” he said.

“At 6 foot, 3 inches and 16 stone, he has a real physical presence on the wing, but he also has pace to burn and great skills, including a strong kicking game.

“In addition to this superb natural ability, he works extremely hard to improve all aspects of his game, and with his future now secure, he can focus on continuing his development.”

Ireland U20s scrum-half O’Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family

‘Bundee’s eyes lit up when I tried to take him on the outside’

