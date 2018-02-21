Pen to paper! Boost for Ulster as Jacob Stockdale signs new deal

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE this morning announced that Jacob Stockdale has signed a new deal with the northern province.

The contract extension will keep the wing at Kingspan Stadium until the summer of 2020.

21-year-old Stockdale has scored 17 tries in 37 Ulster appearances to date, and has crossed for eight in 13 appearances this season.

He earned a call up to the Ireland squad for the 2017 summer tour, on which he capped an impressive debut against the USA with a try. He also featured against Japan.

And he’s been in glittering form for his country ever since, clocking six tries in six games in total following the November internationals and opening Six Nations rounds.

The Ballynahinch RFC star, who entered the Ulster academy in 2014 and made his senior debut in January 2016, said of the news:

“As a young lad from Ulster, I’ve grown up watching the club and to get to pull on the white jersey is an honour for me.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some really top class players and learn from them, as well as play with guys that I have been friends with for a long time.

BREAKING | Ulster and Ireland star @JacobStockdale has agreed a contract extension to remain at Ulster until the summer of 2020.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/m12RxL5ohR pic.twitter.com/3ARnH83jsR — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 21, 2018

“Hopefully I can continue to improve at Ulster and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve as a team over the next few seasons.”

Meanwhile, Ulster’s Operations Director, Bryn Cunningham, added:

“Jacob’s rise has been incredible,” he said.

“At 6 foot, 3 inches and 16 stone, he has a real physical presence on the wing, but he also has pace to burn and great skills, including a strong kicking game.

“In addition to this superb natural ability, he works extremely hard to improve all aspects of his game, and with his future now secure, he can focus on continuing his development.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!