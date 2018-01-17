Bastareaud to miss Ireland game following 3-week suspension for homophobic slur

Mathieu Bastareaud will sit out the next three weeks.

THE EPCR TODAY suspended Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud for three weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing in London.

Basteraud was cited for calling Benetton flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, a “fucking faggot” in the 80th minute of their match on Sunday.

The suspension means Basteraud — who was named in the French Six Nations squad today – will miss his side’s opener with Ireland on 3 February, as it does end until the following day.

The hearing heard evidence from the French centre — who pleaded guilty — and upheld the citing complaint that the verbal abuse warranted a red card.

It found that the offence was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

However, as there were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player’s guilty plea, the committee then reduced the sanction by the maximum permitted of 50%.

