  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bastareaud to miss Ireland game following 3-week suspension for homophobic slur

The Toulon centre made the remark to Benetton Rugby’s Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio last weekend.

By Steve O'Rourke Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 3:29 PM
5 hours ago 4,091 Views 15 Comments
http://the42.ie/3802492
Mathieu Bastareaud will sit out the next three weeks.
Image: Paul Harding/PA Images
Mathieu Bastareaud will sit out the next three weeks.
Mathieu Bastareaud will sit out the next three weeks.
Image: Paul Harding/PA Images

THE EPCR TODAY suspended Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud for three weeks following an independent disciplinary hearing in London.

Basteraud was cited for calling Benetton flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, a “fucking faggot” in the 80th minute of their match on Sunday.

The suspension means Basteraud — who was named in the French Six Nations squad today – will miss his side’s opener with Ireland on 3 February, as it does end until the following day.

The hearing heard evidence from the French centre — who pleaded guilty — and upheld the citing complaint that the verbal abuse warranted a red card.

It found that the offence was at the low end of World Rugby’s sanctions and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

However, as there were no aggravating factors, and taking into account the player’s guilty plea, the committee then reduced the sanction by the maximum permitted of 50%.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Championship the third-most attended league in Europe, ahead of La Liga and Serie A
'I never thought I'd get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up' - Lambert
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault
Arsenal target Malcom facing disciplinary action over video posted following Bordeaux defeat
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
SIX NATIONS
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad
NBA
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course
Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie