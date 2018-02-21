  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Unfortunately nothing has cleared it up just yet': Payne remains sidelined with headaches

The Ulster back has been sidelined since June.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 2:24 PM
11 hours ago 7,183 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863737
The Ireland international has been helping out on the coaching side of things at Ulster recently.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE HEAD INJURY causing Jared Payne to suffer from repeated post-training headaches will keep the Ulster back out of action for at least another month.

Payne was forced to return home from the Lions tour in New Zealand after being stood down due to migraines and while he received the medical all-clear at the time, the 32-year-old has not yet returned to competitive action.

Any attempts to make a comeback have been undermined by relapses after training, with heavy workloads seemingly exacerbating the issue, and there are now serious doubts over whether Payne will play again.

The Ireland international has recently taken up a coaching role with Ulster amid continued uncertainty over his future playing career.

“Playing in that Chiefs game, I took a bit of a whack towards the end of it,” he said in an interview with Ulster TV. “Had to come off but didn’t think anything of it, a bit headachy and sore that week, but nothing too bad.

“Come the captain’s run day for the next game, think it was the Tuesday, and got back on the bus and felt a bit travel sick and pretty yuck and ever since then haven’t been quite right.

“It’s been a bit stop start, there’s been times when it hasn’t been too bad and other times when it’s been pretty bad. We’ve given it a few cracks at different things to get it right and trying to get back but unfortunately nothing has cleared everything up just yet. We’ll see how we go with a bit of rest over the next month and see where we go from there.”

 

Source: Ulster Rugby/YouTube

Ruddock on track to provide Leinster with boost for Champions Cup quarter-final

‘It can’t be a risk, he has to be fully fit’ – Furlong’s hamstring a major worry

About the author:

Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

