'Unfortunately nothing has cleared it up just yet': Payne remains sidelined with headaches

The Ireland international has been helping out on the coaching side of things at Ulster recently.

The Ireland international has been helping out on the coaching side of things at Ulster recently.

THE HEAD INJURY causing Jared Payne to suffer from repeated post-training headaches will keep the Ulster back out of action for at least another month.

Payne was forced to return home from the Lions tour in New Zealand after being stood down due to migraines and while he received the medical all-clear at the time, the 32-year-old has not yet returned to competitive action.

Any attempts to make a comeback have been undermined by relapses after training, with heavy workloads seemingly exacerbating the issue, and there are now serious doubts over whether Payne will play again.

The Ireland international has recently taken up a coaching role with Ulster amid continued uncertainty over his future playing career.

“Playing in that Chiefs game, I took a bit of a whack towards the end of it,” he said in an interview with Ulster TV. “Had to come off but didn’t think anything of it, a bit headachy and sore that week, but nothing too bad.

“Come the captain’s run day for the next game, think it was the Tuesday, and got back on the bus and felt a bit travel sick and pretty yuck and ever since then haven’t been quite right.

“It’s been a bit stop start, there’s been times when it hasn’t been too bad and other times when it’s been pretty bad. We’ve given it a few cracks at different things to get it right and trying to get back but unfortunately nothing has cleared everything up just yet. We’ll see how we go with a bit of rest over the next month and see where we go from there.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!