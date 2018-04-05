  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland handed tricky draw for next month's U17 European Championships

The draw was made by Wayne Rooney and John Delaney this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 6:26 PM
37 minutes ago 994 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3942895
Ireland qualified as one of the top seeds.
Image: FAI/Twitter
Ireland qualified as one of the top seeds.
Ireland qualified as one of the top seeds.
Image: FAI/Twitter

IRELAND WILL FACE Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Belgium at next monthâ€™s Uefa U17 European Championships after the draw for the group stages were made this evening.

Colin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s side qualified for the 2018 edition of the tournament in impressive fashion, recording six wins from six in the qualifying and elite rounds to take their place in Pot 1.

As a result, Ireland were drawn in Group C as top seeds with Uefa to announce the match schedule in due course.

The draw for next monthâ€™s tournament, which takes place in England, was made by Wayne Rooney and FAI CEO John Delaney, in attendance in his role as Uefaâ€™s Youth and Amateur Football Committee chairman.

The tournament will be staged across six different venues, including Burtonâ€™s Pirelli Stadium, St Georgeâ€™s Park, the New York Stadium and Chesterfieldâ€™s Proact Stadium, from 4-20 May.

The top two teams from each group will advance through to the quarter-finals, the stage Ireland reached in Croatia last year before being beaten by England.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Robben: I would have signed for Man United back in 2003 if Ferguson asked me

Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' â€“ Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' â€“ Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'Thereâ€™s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
LEINSTER
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
Pro14 confirm kick-off times for end-of-season inter-pros
'Last week he did everything he could': O'Brien came close to facing Saracens, Henshaw beating a path to Scarlets
'Winning is everything - now itâ€™s time to step up, and take our prize'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie