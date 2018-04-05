Ireland handed tricky draw for next month's U17 European Championships

Ireland qualified as one of the top seeds.

IRELAND WILL FACE Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark and Belgium at next monthâ€™s Uefa U17 European Championships after the draw for the group stages were made this evening.

Colin Oâ€™Brienâ€™s side qualified for the 2018 edition of the tournament in impressive fashion, recording six wins from six in the qualifying and elite rounds to take their place in Pot 1.

As a result, Ireland were drawn in Group C as top seeds with Uefa to announce the match schedule in due course.

The draw for next monthâ€™s tournament, which takes place in England, was made by Wayne Rooney and FAI CEO John Delaney, in attendance in his role as Uefaâ€™s Youth and Amateur Football Committee chairman.

The tournament will be staged across six different venues, including Burtonâ€™s Pirelli Stadium, St Georgeâ€™s Park, the New York Stadium and Chesterfieldâ€™s Proact Stadium, from 4-20 May.

The top two teams from each group will advance through to the quarter-finals, the stage Ireland reached in Croatia last year before being beaten by England.

