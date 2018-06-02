Ireland take on the United States in an international friendly as John O’Shea prepares to make his final appearance.
A good attack from the USA sees DeAndre Yedlin pick out Bobby Wood with a dangerous cross. The Hamburg forward can only muster up a tame header, which lags well wide of the target. Still, a counter full of speed and vigour for the visitors.
John O'Shea, joined by his children, leads out @FAIreland for Amhrán na bhFiann, one final time!#ThanksJosh #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/fdmD8Zh7QX— eir Sport (@eirSport) June 2, 2018
Close! Jon Walters is inches away from giving Ireland the lead. The ball falls to the Stoke forward a good 25 yards from goal, he tries an audacious volley but it narrowly bounces wide of the bottom corner. A good spell for the hosts now.
Chance! Ireland’s first proper chance comes from the man of the night O’Shea. A corner flashed across the box sees the defender knock a header towards goal, but it flies just narrowly wide of the bottom corner. Close.
Tim Weah seeing a lot of the ball and looking very, very lively down the right wing. The young forward is full of energy and linking up constantly with his team-mates, asking all sorts of questions of this experimental Irish back three of Long, O’Shea and Duffy.
A decent spell of possession for the USA inside the opening five minutes sees the opening shot of the game fly high and over the crossbar. Ireland counter via James McClean at the other end, who tries to pick out Callum O’Dowda put his end product leads to nothing.
KICK-OFF: We’re underway at the Aviva Stadium!
Martin O’Neill has paid tribute to John O’Shea ahead of kick-off.
"The younger players have now got to step up to the mark."— eir Sport (@eirSport) June 2, 2018
- Martin O'Neill paid tribute to John O'Shea and laid down a message to the newer players in the @FAIreland squad. #ThanksJosh #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Rja3PxZg1v
A fantastic tribute.
"If you had a son, you'd want him to be like John O'Shea. Nice guys do make it, and John is proof of that."— eir Sport (@eirSport) June 2, 2018
A fantastic tribute to John O'Shea from Noel Lavery & Ritchie Elliott from @WaterfordBohs.#ThanksJosh #COYBIG 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/3ju1F2SXMq
The back of tomorrow’s match kit. Not just a number, this is a statement. Ireland, supporting #LGBT rights. 🏳️🌈🇮🇪 #EqualGame #COYBIG #COYGIG #IRLUSA pic.twitter.com/Becg6ki0VW— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 1, 2018
Right with just under half an hour to go before kick-off, how do we see this one going? Let us know below.
What are your own Sheasy highlights? It doesn’t get much better than that goal in Gelsenkirchen. Goodness me what a moment.
Thanks for the memories John O'Shea. Will never forget that injury-time equaliser in Germany. #IrishLegend #117Caps #coybig #Ireland pic.twitter.com/Pl78sCi65y— Na Glinntí Glasa (@NaGlinntiGlasa) May 9, 2018
The man himself: John O’Shea warms up ahead of his 118th and final appearance for Ireland.
What a servant he has been for his country — consistent, class, reliable and always demanding the highest level of himself. He will be sorely, sorely missed in the years to come.
Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off:
- Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight’s friendly with the US
- ‘He’s a winner’ – USA coach has fond memories of Robbie Keane
- Ireland will wear rainbow-coloured shirt numbers tonight to show support for LGBT rights
- ‘The squad was announced… I think my dad learned a lesson that day not to tell me anything until it was official’
- George Weah’s son plans to thank John O’Shea for ‘everything he’s done for the game’
Fans are continuing to arrive at the Aviva while the players and backroom staff have a survey of the pitch. Kick-off tonight is at the peculiar time of 8.08pm.
Why 8.08pm? Well, there’s been no official reason — but most people seem to think it’s something got to do with US television advertising. A good excuse if ever there was one.
BREAKING: Graham Burke starts for Ireland 🇮🇪 with John O'Shea captaining the side as Martin O'Neill names his team to face USA 🇺🇸! #COYBIG #IRLUSA pic.twitter.com/gCppJFzmKD— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 2, 2018
Let’s begin with the team news for tonight’s game.
Martin O’Neill has handed Shamrock Rovers playmaker Graham Burke his first international start, while John O’Shea captains his country for what will be his last ever appearance for Ireland (I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eye…)
Elsewhere Colin Doyle starts in goal for what will be just his fourth cap, while it’s largely normal business elsewhere, with the always-impressive 19-year-old Declan Rice named in midfield.
IRELAND: Colin Doyle, Shane Duffy, John O’Shea (c), Kevin Long, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Graham Burke, Jon Walters.
USA: Bill Hamid, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Maizga, Jorge Villafana, Wil Trapp (c), Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Rubio Rubin, Bobby Wood.
It’s back to Dublin for the Boys in Green tonight as Martin O’Neill’s side return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since that awful, let’s never mention it again 5-1 defeat to Denmark which ended our hopes of making it to this summer’s World Cup.
We won’t we playing in Russia in a few short weeks, but we’ve plenty of friendlies to console us. They’ll have to do.
Following that drab 2-0 defeat to France midweek which ended with almost apocalyptic rainfall, we face the United States tonight hoping to return to winning ways and, well, get the ball down and play some football.
Here’s hoping.
Good evening! And welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s international friendly between Ireland the the USA live from Landsdowne Road.
