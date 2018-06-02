This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
16,663 Views 12 Comments
A good attack from the USA sees DeAndre Yedlin pick out Bobby Wood with a dangerous cross. The Hamburg forward can only muster up a tame header, which lags well wide of the target. Still, a counter full of speed and vigour for the visitors.

11Mins

Close! Jon Walters is inches away from giving Ireland the lead. The ball falls to the Stoke forward a good 25 yards from goal, he tries an audacious volley but it narrowly bounces wide of the bottom corner. A good spell for the hosts now.

9Mins

Chance! Ireland’s first proper chance comes from the man of the night O’Shea. A corner flashed across the box sees the defender knock a header towards goal, but it flies just narrowly wide of the bottom corner. Close.

7Mins

Tim Weah seeing a lot of the ball and looking very, very lively down the right wing. The young forward is full of energy and linking up constantly with his team-mates, asking all sorts of questions of this experimental Irish back three of Long, O’Shea and Duffy.

5Mins

A decent spell of possession for the USA inside the opening five minutes sees the opening shot of the game fly high and over the crossbar. Ireland counter via James McClean at the other end, who tries to pick out Callum O’Dowda put his end product leads to nothing.

Martin O’Neill has paid tribute to John O’Shea ahead of kick-off.

Right with just under half an hour to go before kick-off, how do we see this one going? Let us know below.


The man himself: John O’Shea warms up ahead of his 118th and final appearance for Ireland.

What a servant he has been for his country — consistent, class, reliable and always demanding the highest level of himself. He will be sorely, sorely missed in the years to come.

John O'Shea during the warm up Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off:

Fans are continuing to arrive at the Aviva while the players and backroom staff have a survey of the pitch. Kick-off tonight is at the peculiar time of 8.08pm.

Why 8.08pm? Well, there’s been no official reason — but most people seem to think it’s something got to do with US television advertising. A good excuse if ever there was one.

Roy Keane Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

John O'Shea

The McKinley family from Longford

Let’s begin with the team news for tonight’s game.

Martin O’Neill has handed Shamrock Rovers playmaker Graham Burke his first international start, while John O’Shea captains his country for what will be his last ever appearance for Ireland (I’m not crying, there’s just something in my eye…)

Elsewhere Colin Doyle starts in goal for what will be just his fourth cap, while it’s largely normal business elsewhere, with the always-impressive 19-year-old Declan Rice named in midfield.

IRELAND: Colin Doyle, Shane Duffy, John O’Shea (c), Kevin Long, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, James McClean, Graham Burke, Jon Walters.

USA: Bill Hamid, DeAndre Yedlin, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Matt Maizga, Jorge Villafana, Wil Trapp (c), Tim Weah, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Rubio Rubin, Bobby Wood.

It’s back to Dublin for the Boys in Green tonight as Martin O’Neill’s side return to the Aviva Stadium for the first time since that awful, let’s never mention it again 5-1 defeat to Denmark which ended our hopes of making it to this summer’s World Cup.

We won’t we playing in Russia in a few short weeks, but we’ve plenty of friendlies to console us. They’ll have to do.

Following that drab 2-0 defeat to France midweek which ended with almost apocalyptic rainfall, we face the United States tonight hoping to return to winning ways and, well, get the ball down and play some football.

Here’s hoping.

Good evening! And welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s international friendly between Ireland the the USA live from Landsdowne Road.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

