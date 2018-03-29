Ireland without Player of the Year for crucial World Cup qualifiers in Tallaght

Harriet Scott has been ruled out through injury.

Harriet Scott has been ruled out through injury.

IRELAND WOMEN’S NATIONAL team (WNT) manager Colin Bell has named a 22-player squad for his side’s two crucial upcoming 2019 World Cup qualifiers, as their quest to reach a first major tournament continues.

Ireland, who are unbeaten after three games in Group 3, welcome Slovakia to Tallaght Stadium on Friday, 6 April and host European champions the Netherlands at the same venue on 10 April.

Bell’s charges have already faced both sides during this campaign, coming away with a 2-0 victory against Slovakia in October, while they memorably held the Dutch to a scoreless draw in Nijmegen the following month.

Senior Women’s Player of the Year Harriet Scott has been ruled out of the two upcoming clashes with a collarbone injury.

Peamount striker Aine O’Gorman, meanwhile, comes back into the squad after recovering from a knee injury, while Florida State University midfielder Megan Connolly and UCD Waves winger Dearbhaile Beirne also link in.

Stephanie Roche continues her spell on the sidelines due to injury, as does fellow long-term absentee Megan Campbell.

eir Sport will broadcast both of the fixtures live.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Amanda Budden (Cork City), Amanda McQuillan (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Sophie Perry-Campbell (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Niamh Fahey (Bordeaux).

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Karen Duggan (Peamount United), Denise O’Sullivan (NC Courage), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne), Amy Boyle-Carr (Sion Swifts).

Attackers: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne), Amber Barrett (Peamount United), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Claire O’Riordan (Wexford Youths), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves)

FIFA 2019 World Cup Qualifying – Fixtures

April 6: Republic of Ireland v Slovakia, Tallaght Stadium, KO 5pm

April 10: Republic of Ireland v The Netherlands, Tallaght Stadium, KO 7.30pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!