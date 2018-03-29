  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future

The Belgium international midfielder has no immediate plans to enter into a contract extension and admits a “big transfer” would appeal to any player.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 3:49 PM
MOUSA DEMBELE HAS cast doubt over his Tottenham future, with no contract extension talks planned and a “big transfer” holding appeal.

The Belgium international midfielder is tied to Spurs until 2019 but will enter the final 12 months of that agreement when heading off on World Cup duty this summer.

He has no plans to discuss fresh terms before the end of the season, with his focus locked on the present for club and country.

Dembele is, however, already sparking talk of interest from Serie A champions Juventus and appears reluctant to close the exit door.

He told La Derniere Heure on his future plans: “We have not really talked about an extension of my contract.

“At the beginning of the season, I said: ‘I had physical problems, I want to see at the end of the season how I feel.’ That’s what the club and I decided by mutual agreement.

If we talk about a new contract in the middle of the season, it will cost energy. Imagine that a player feels not appreciated after a disappointing proposal, it can disrupt his game.

“At this moment, I am very happy at Tottenham. I do not lie when I say that I do not think about a big transfer. I want to play a World Cup and afterwards we will see.

“Really, I’m not aware of the interest of other clubs. And, besides, I told my agent to wait for the summer to tell me about any offers.

For now, I’m only focusing on Tottenham. Maybe this is my last season. Or maybe I’ll sign a new deal. We’ll see.”

Dembele joined Spurs from London rivals Fulham in 2012.

The 30-year-old playmaker has taken in over 220 appearances for the club, with 34 of those coming in the current campaign.

