Greek owner who invaded pitch with gun handed three-year ban

Ivan Savvidis, seen here with a handgun in his waistband, invaded the pitch after his side's defeat to AEK Athens.

THE OWNER OFÂ Greek club PAOK has been banned for three years after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt, league organisers said.

PAOK were also docked three points and fined for Ivan Savvidisâ€™ actions, meaning they drop to third place in a tight championship race with AEK and Olympiakos.

The ruling, which also includes a â‚¬100,000 fine for Greek-Russian businessman Savvidis and a separate â‚¬63,000 fine for PAOK, is open to appeal.

Also Thursday, the monitoring committee of global football body Fifa recommended the immediate suspension of Greeceâ€™s football federation, according to a letter leaked to Greek media.

The Greek leage will resume on Saturday after being suspended on 12 March in the wake of the Savvidis incident.

The clubs have agreed to a list of government demands, including point deductions and automatic relegation for clubs responsible for violence.

