Thursday 29 March, 2018
Greek owner who invaded pitch with gun handed three-year ban

PAOK have been docked three points for Ivan Savvidis’ actions.

By AFP Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 760 Views No Comments
Ivan Savvidis, seen here with a handgun in his waistband, invaded the pitch after his side's defeat to AEK Athens.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Ivan Savvidis, seen here with a handgun in his waistband, invaded the pitch after his side's defeat to AEK Athens.
Ivan Savvidis, seen here with a handgun in his waistband, invaded the pitch after his side's defeat to AEK Athens.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

THE OWNER OFÂ Greek club PAOK has been banned for three years after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun on his belt, league organisers said.

PAOK were also docked three points and fined for Ivan Savvidisâ€™ actions, meaning they drop to third place in a tight championship race with AEK and Olympiakos.

The ruling, which also includes a â‚¬100,000 fine for Greek-Russian businessman Savvidis and a separate â‚¬63,000 fine for PAOK, is open to appeal.

Also Thursday, the monitoring committee of global football body Fifa recommended the immediate suspension of Greeceâ€™s football federation, according to a letter leaked to Greek media.

The Greek leage will resume on Saturday after being suspended on 12 March in the wake of the Savvidis incident.

The clubs have agreed to a list of government demands, including point deductions and automatic relegation for clubs responsible for violence.

- Â© AFP, 2018

Lazio director says Man United target worth â€˜well overâ€™ â‚¬90m

Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup

