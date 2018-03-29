  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup

The Tottenham star could face a tough fight to earn a place in England’s line-up when they meet Tunisia on 18 June.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 10:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,529 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3930482
Dele Alli with his England team-mates.
Dele Alli with his England team-mates.
Dele Alli with his England team-mates.

ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH Southgate will offer Tottenham’s Dele Alli no guarantees of a place in the starting XI at the World Cup.

The attacking midfielder came on in the 68th minute of England’s 1-0 win over Netherlands last week and was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Italy at Wembley on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old had quickly established himself as a regular for the national team after bursting onto the scene with Spurs in the 2015-16 season.

But Alli is set to face fierce competition for a role when England take on Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Russia.

I have a problem because I have Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jamie Vardy, so there is a huge choice,” Southgate said.

“I don’t foresee a scenario where any of those players don’t come to Russia but I have to make those decisions.

“There is no reason he [Alli] will not come and he can make a huge impact there. He has the ability and I am looking forward to seeing him over the next few weeks.”

With Kane injured, Sterling started both friendlies in a central attacking role, and Southgate was encouraged by the versatility of the Manchester City forward.

He said: “It was nice to see because if we play 3-4-3 we know Raheem can play the number 10 role, as he did against France last year, but could he play as one of two forwards when he usually plays on the wing for Manchester City?

We know he likes playing through the middle and his performance reminded me of that little spell at Liverpool where he was behind Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, running and dribbling through the middle of the park.”

Despite the recent prominence afforded to Sterling, Southgate made it clear that Alli will not be easily discarded.

“We want competition for places but there was no ulterior motive to leaving him out,” the manager said.

“We wanted to look at Raheem again but Dele is still an important player for us. He is in the mix.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Don’t ask me about VAR, I don’t know what it stands for’>

Giggs: Bale best of the rest behind Messi and Ronaldo>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
FOOTBALL
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' â¬90m
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
BARCELONA
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie