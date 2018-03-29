  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m

If Sergej Milinkovic-Savic does leave the Serie A side this summer it will only be for a massive price, according to Igli Tare.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 11:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,204 Views 2 Comments
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (file pic).
LAZIO DIRECTOR IGLI Tare does not want to put a price on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but he did say the in-demand midfielder is worth more than €90million.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and European champions Real Madrid, while Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old.

Asked about the Serbia international’s future in Rome, Tare told Sportitalia : “I don’t know how much he could be worth and I don’t even want to think about it.

“It’s certainly a figure well over €80-90m, in any case. Sergej is very important to us and has not yet reached his peak. There are always more players who can be found and developed.

I want it to be clear, Lazio have never set a price tag or asked anything for Milinkovic. We received offers more or less on that level last summer, but they were not taken into consideration.

“Right now there is interest, but nothing concrete. I’ve never spoken to Real Madrid about him, they never approached us.”

Meanwhile, Tare revealed soon-to-be free agent Stefan de Vrij is poised to join Serie A rivals Inter at the end of the season.

Netherlands international De Vrij confirmed his intention to leave Lazio in February and Tare added: “I hope that De Vrij can give his best for Lazio to the end, as he has done so far.

Let’s just say there’s a very good possibility he could go to Inter.”

Lazio — fifth in Serie A — host lowly Benevento on Saturday after the international break.

