Ireland's hopes of making World Rugby Sevens Series cruelly dashed with injury time defeat

Ireland's Ian Fitzpatrick in action at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

IRELAND FAILED TO qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series earlier today following a disappointing 12-7 defeat to Japan in Hong Kong.

Anthony Eddy’s side had stormed into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament yesterday after a straightforward 38-5 victory over Zimbabwe.

That result meant they were two wins away from making the finals, however Sunday saw their winning streak come to an end at the fifth hurdle.

The side had previously toppled Uruguay before Saturday’s second successive win, but failed to reproduce the same form against Japan, conceding in injury time to bow out.

Eddy’s side will now begin preparations for July’s World Cup to be held in San Francisco.

Sevens can be so brutal.



14 seconds left of semi-final and Ireland's Mark Roche almost scores the winner.



TMO confirms knock-on and Japan conjure their winning try with the clock 1:21 in the red. #IreM7s pic.twitter.com/xyBzacslcC — Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) April 8, 2018

