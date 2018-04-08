  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's hopes of making World Rugby Sevens Series cruelly dashed with injury time defeat

Anthony Eddy’s side suffered a late 12-7 loss at the hands of Japan.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Apr 2018, 12:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,789 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3946850
Ireland's Ian Fitzpatrick in action at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO
Ireland's Ian Fitzpatrick in action at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Ireland's Ian Fitzpatrick in action at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.
Image: Jayne Russell/INPHO

IRELAND FAILED TO qualify for the World Rugby Sevens Series earlier today following a disappointing 12-7 defeat to Japan in Hong Kong.

Anthony Eddy’s side had stormed into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament yesterday after a straightforward 38-5 victory over Zimbabwe.

That result meant they were two wins away from making the finals, however Sunday saw their winning streak come to an end at the fifth hurdle.

The side had previously toppled Uruguay before Saturday’s second successive win, but failed to reproduce the same form against Japan, conceding in injury time to bow out.

Eddy’s side will now begin preparations for July’s World Cup to be held in San Francisco.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was a very good contest’ – Van Graan satisfied with Munster’s battling bonus-point win

7/11: Ireland off to perfect start with two wins in Hong Kong

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
RORY MCILROY
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
'I've been waiting for this chance' - McIlroy ready for Masters redemption
Reed soars to three-stroke lead over McIlroy at Masters
Reed it and sleep! Patrick heads to bed with two-shot lead at the Masters
PREMIER LEAGUE
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
'Nobody is too big to come off' - Allardyce defends substitution after Rooney anger
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points
MANCHESTER CITY
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
MANCHESTER UNITED
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
Man United out to spoil City's title party on weekend of derbies and the Premier League talking points
Robben: I would have signed for Man United back in 2003 if Ferguson asked me

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie