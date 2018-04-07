Impressive Ireland now two wins away from qualifying for elite World Sevens circuit

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien has been one of the standout performers in green.

Leinster's Jimmy O'Brien has been one of the standout performers in green.

IRELAND HAVE STORMED into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens Repechage tournament, and are now just two more wins away from qualifying for the elite World Sevens circuit in 2019.

Anthony Eddy’s side will face Japan in the last four tomorrow after easing to a 38-5 win over Zimbabwe in the quarter-finals at the Hong Kong Stadium, their fourth straight win of the campaign.

Ireland made light work of their African opponents as they continued their impressive, and ruthless, form thanks to tries from John O’Donnell, Hugo Keenan, Ian Fitzpatrick, Shane Daly, Terry Kennedy and Bryan Mollen.

Mark Roche converted three of the tries, while Billy Dardis added the extras to Kennedy’s score.

It has been a remarkable journey for this team under Eddy’s stewardship after entering the European Sevens Championship in Division C as recently as June 2015.

“They’re a good side,” Eddy said of Japan. “They’ve got World Series experience as well so we’ll have to be on our game tomorrow morning to compete against them.”

Germany and Chile will contest the other semi-final, with those games scheduled to take place in the early hours of Sunday morning Irish time (5.54am).

Ireland defeat Zimbabwe 38-5 to progress to the Semi-Final tomorrow against Japan at 5.54am (Irish time) / 12.54pm (HK time)#IreM7s #HK7s pic.twitter.com/eOvr61tBI9 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 7, 2018

