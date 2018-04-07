  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Connacht's Champions Cup hopes hanging by a thread after 'horrendous night'

Western province fall six points behind Ospreys in play-off race having played a game more.

By Steffan Thomas Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,051 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3945752
Dirksen: try wrapped up 39-10 rout.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Dirksen: try wrapped up 39-10 rout.
Dirksen: try wrapped up 39-10 rout.
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

KIERAN KEANE SLAMMED Connacht’s performance after they were thrashed 39-10 by the Ospreys in Swansea.

Tries from Jeff Hassler, Dan Evans, Scott Otten and Hanno Dirksen condemned the former champions to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Connacht could only manage one try from replacement out-half Craig Ronaldson in the first half.

And Keane admitted his side just weren’t good enough as their Champions Cup playoff hopes evaporated in South Wales.

He said: “It was a horrendous night for us.

“It was hugely disappointing and the manner in which we played wasn’t good enough. We probably got what we deserved.

“There were far too many mistakes and basic errors in our game and our fundamentals weren’t good enough. We’ve got to get the fundamentals of the game right, especially our lineout throws.

“We got bullied consistently at the breakdown consistently and that was disappointing because the breakdown was a focus area for us. We were a clear second best there.

“The Ospreys forward pack was very good and caused us a lot of angst. They came out on top because of their physicality around that breakdown area.

“I really didn’t see that performance coming and it was as huge shock to the system.”

Connacht cannot automatically qualify for the Champions Cup as they are 13 points behind fourth place Cardiff Blues in conference A with just two games remaining.

Keane’s side do still have an outside chance of participating in a Champions Cup qualification play-off, but they are six points behind the Ospreys who have a game in hand.

But Keane insists his focus is on finishing the season strongly with two wins against Warriors and Leinster respectively.

He said: “We’ve just got to get back on the horse and work hard to try and finish the season strongly.

“I don’t think we lack effort because we always try very hard but we just need to be more accurate on the field. We’ve got two tough games to finish the season and I’m looking forward to facing my old boss Dave Rennie next weekend.

“We aren’t really thinking about the play-off. We just want to finish the season as strongly as we can. I know what needs to be fixed ahead of next season and we will go about fixing those things internally.”

When asked about strengthening the squad ahead of next season, he replied: “I’ve already done that.”

‘If we are fighting for a chance going into the last game, then it is exciting at least’

