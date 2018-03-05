McMahon stars in Pro D2, Butler returns for Pau and all the exiles action

THE WEATHER MEANT three of the four Irish provinces didnâ€™t play at all over the past weekend but there were still many Irish rugby players in action in France and England.

Here, we round-up the Irish involvement in the Top 14, Premiership, Championship, Pro D2 and Rugby Americas Championship in recent days.

Aviva Premiership

Exeter moved seven points clear at the top of the Premiership in England thanks to a 24-12 win overÂ Mark McCallâ€˜s Saracens yesterday.

UlstermanÂ Ian WhittenÂ played the final 25 minutes off the bench for the Chiefs in the important win at home, while out-halfÂ Gareth SteensonÂ featured for the closing five minutes after head coach Rob Baxter opted to give impressive 21-year-old Joe Simmonds a start in the 10 shirt.

Mark Flanagan came off the bench for Saracens. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Former Leinster and Munster lockÂ Mark FlanaganÂ was a late substitute for McCallâ€™s defeated Saracens, making his fifth appearance in the Premiership this season.

Wasps sit second in the Premiership after a 24-16 victory over London Irish at home yesterday, with ex-Leinster centreÂ Brendan MackenÂ starting at outside centre in his sixth appearance of the league campaign.

The losing London Irish team included former Leinster opensideÂ Conor GilsenanÂ in the number seven shirt, the Clongowes alumnus having forced his way into the starting team in recent times.

Elsewhere, Donncha Oâ€™CallaghanÂ came off the bench in Worcesterâ€™s 34-5 home defeat to Leicester Tigers, whose assistant coachÂ Geordan MurphyÂ will have been pleased with his side scoring five tries.

On Saturday, Gloucester â€“ whereÂ David HumphreysÂ is director of rugby â€“ suffered a 21-20 defeat at home to Newcastle.

Sale Sharks enjoyed a 34-25 win away to Northampton, with Irish-qualified, Munster-bound fullbackÂ Mike HaleyÂ picking up a yellow card in his 16th appearance of the season for the victors, while also providing an assist for a DennyÂ Solomona try.

Outside centre and club captainÂ Will Addison,Â who is also Irish-qualified, was in the 13 shirt again for Sale.

Top 14

The recent upsurge in form for bottomÂ side Oyonnax continued yesterday as they beat relegation rivals Stade FranÃ§ais 33-27.

Mike Prendergast is doing an excellent job at Oyonnax. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

While Oyonnaxâ€™s defence has been poor all season, their attack has increasingly done damage under former Munster scrum-halfÂ Mike Prendergastâ€˜s coaching and another four tries against Stade were important.

Oyonnax remain bottom of the Top 14 but â€“ having also beaten Clermont away two weekends ago â€“ are now just six points off the safety of 12th position.

There was a huge result for Agen on Saturday, as they beat league leaders Montpellier 31-29, with former Munster tightheadÂ Dave RyanÂ coming off the bench for the closing 35 minutes of the victory.

Agen are now sitting 11th in the Top 14 table and looking increasingly like staying up this season.

Pauâ€™s superb form continued with a 29-27 win away to Castres, taking them above Toulon and into fourth in the league standings.

Ex-Munster back rowÂ Paddy ButlerÂ started in the seven shirt for Pau and completed the full 80 minutes in what was his first league appearance since November due to injury.

His fellow ex-Munster manÂ Dave FoleyÂ was part of the Pau bench, having also recently recovered from injury.

Butler was back in action for Pau. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

Racing 92 closed the gap to leaders Montpellier to just three points thanks to a 17-13 win at home against Brive, with Ireland internationalÂ Donnacha RyanÂ making his seventh league start in the second row.



Bordeaux, for whomÂ Jeremy DavidsonÂ is forwards coach, suffered a 25-19 defeat at home to Toulouse on Saturday.

Greene King IPA Championship

Pat Lamâ€™s Bristol went down to their first defeat of the season as they were beaten 38-34 at home by Jersey yesterday.

Ireland internationalÂ Ian MadiganÂ kicked two penalties and converted all four of Bristolâ€™s tries, while ex-Leinster and ConnachtÂ hookerÂ Jason Harris-Wright started and former Leinster looseheadÂ Jack Oâ€™ConnellÂ and ex-Ireland U20s lockÂ Joe JoyceÂ featured off the bench.

But it was Jersey who celebrated at the end, with key manÂ Jerry SextonÂ scoring a try from the second row.

Former Ulster back rowÂ Conor JoyceÂ was in the seven shirt for the Reds, while another ex-Ulster player, centreÂ Mark Best, was at outside centre.

Ulsterman Joyce helped Jersey to a big win. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

Bristol, for whomÂ Conor McPhillipsÂ is attack coach, remain 15 points clear at the top of the Championship despite a first defeat in 17 games.

Elsewhere, the Cornish Pirates beat Doncaster 22-19, with former Ulster scrum-halfÂ Michael HeaneyÂ featuring off the bench for the beaten Knights. 27-year-old Heaney will join Worcester Warriors next season on one-year contract.

The only other Championship fixture to go ahead over the weekend saw Bedford Blues, including ex-Leinster looseheadÂ Sean McCarthy, beat Yorkshire Carnegie 41-22 on Saturday.

Pro D2

Fourth-placed Grenobleâ€™s fine recent run in the Pro D2 continued with a 28-14 win over Dax on Friday night that saw former Munster hooker Duncan CaseyÂ make his fourth start since joining the club.

Former Munster academy fullbackÂ Steve McMahonÂ was vital as Carcassonneâ€™s excellent form continued with a 40-14 win over Aurillac.

Dungarvan man McMahon scored a try and was named in Midi Olympiqueâ€™s Pro D2 team of the week after his 16th appearance of the campaign, with Carcassonne having moved from the bottom of the table up to 14th in recent weeks.

McMahon scored for Carcassonne. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ex-Munster lockÂ John MadiganÂ was in the second row for Massy once again as they moved up to 11th with a 42-18 victory over Narbonne, theÂ Charleville man starting for the 18th time this season.

Meanwhile, Nevers jumped up to 10th with a 34-9 win over a Perpignan side including Lifeimi Mafi, with former Shannon lockÂ Frank Bradshaw-RyanÂ continuing his fine season with another start in Neversâ€™ second row.

Rugby Americas Championship

The USA secured their second consecutive championship success with a comprehensive 61-19 victory over Uruguay on Saturday.

Attack coachÂ Greg McWilliams, who previously worked with Ireland Women and coached at St. Michaelâ€™s College, will have been happy with a nine-try haul as the US ensured five wins from five in this yearâ€™s competition.

Former Greystones, Blackrock College and St. Maryâ€™s hooker Dylan Fawsitt scored his first Test try in what was his second start for the US.

In the second row was the US-bornÂ Brendan Daly, whose mother hails fromÂ Leitrim and whose father is a Cork man.

