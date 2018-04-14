  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 14 April, 2018
Irish-eligible star scores twice to boost Preston's Premier League promotion hopes

Callum Robinson’s brace left Alex Neil’s side within three points of the play-off spots.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 6:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,858 Views 4 Comments
Callum Robinson (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Callum Robinson (file pic).
Callum Robinson (file pic).
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

IRISH-ELIGIBLE ATTACKER Callum Robinson netted twice to boost Preston’s hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs.

A 2-1 defeat of QPR at Loftus Road left Alex Neil’s side three points off the play-off spots with three games to play.

In an exclusive interview with The42 last month, match-winner Robinson, who is from Northampton, revealed his ambitions to represent Ireland, with his Monaghan-born maternal grandmother rendering him eligible to line out for the Boys in Green.

Three Irish internationals featured for the visitors, with Alan Browne and Greg Cunningham both starting, while former Dundalk star Daryl Horgan came off the bench late on, though Sean Maguire was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

For QPR, Ireland U21 international Ryan Manning completed 90 minutes, and provided the cross for Matt Smith’s opening goal.

Elsehwhere, Sunderland edged closer to relegation, with former Ireland U21 international Liam Kelly scoring a penalty for Reading in a 2-2 draw, while Marc Wilson and Aiden McGeady both featured for the Championship strugglers.

English Championship results on Saturday:

Barnsley 2 Bolton 2

Burton 3 Derby 1

Hull 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Middlesbrough 2 Bristol City 1

Norwich 0 Cardiff 2

Nottingham Forest 2 Ipswich 1

QPR 1 Preston 2

Reading 2 Sunderland 2

Sheffield United 1 Millwall 1

Playing later

Fulham v Brentford 

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Birmingham 

Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today’s Premier League results>

Cork defender Kevin Long scores his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley>

