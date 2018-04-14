Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley

Updated at 4.00pm

IRELAND CENTRE BACK Kevin Long scored his first Premier League goal on Saturday afternoon, doubling Burnley’s lead against Leicester City at Turf Moor.

Just under a year on from earning his first Premier League start for Burnley in May 2017, the 27-year-old succeeded in getting his name of the scoresheet for the Clarets for the very first time with a fine headed finish.

Chris Wood drew first blood after just six minutes against the 2016 champions, beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a rebound after the Dane had saved his initial effort from close range.

Sean Dyche’s side were reeling away in celebration again less than three minutes later, as Cork native Long powered a forceful header into the back of the net from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner after nine minutes.

Long (left) celebrates Ireland's World Cup qualifier win over Wales in Cardiff. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The player made his Premier League debut in January 2015 with a brief substitute appearance against Newcastle in a 3-3 draw, coming on after 18 minutes before being stretchered off less than 20 minutes later.

The former Cork City man earned his international debut for Martin O’Neill with a fine performance in a 1-1 draw with Austria during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The defender has featured for his country four more times since, battling Ciaran Clark for a starting position alongside Brighton’s Shane Duffy.

Long has made 10 Premier League starts so far this season, with today’s goal adding to two assists — with Burnley punching well above their weight this campaign, currently just trailing Arsenal in seventh spot.

He becomes the eighth Ireland international to score in the Premier League this season, along with Ciaran Clarke, Shane Long, Harry Arter, James McClean and Clarets team-mates Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

