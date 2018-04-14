  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley

The 27-year-old doubled the Clarets’ lead against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 3:52 PM
47 minutes ago 1,318 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958136
Long celebrates amongst team-mates at Turf Moor.
Image: Dave Thompson
Long celebrates amongst team-mates at Turf Moor.
Long celebrates amongst team-mates at Turf Moor.
Image: Dave Thompson

Updated at 4.00pm

IRELAND CENTRE BACK Kevin Long scored his first Premier League goal on Saturday afternoon, doubling Burnley’s lead against Leicester City at Turf Moor.

Just under a year on from earning his first Premier League start for Burnley in May 2017, the 27-year-old succeeded in getting his name of the scoresheet for the Clarets for the very first time with a fine headed finish.

Chris Wood drew first blood after just six minutes against the 2016 champions, beating goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a rebound after the Dane had saved his initial effort from close range.

Sean Dyche’s side were reeling away in celebration again less than three minutes later, as Cork native Long powered a forceful header into the back of the net from Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s corner after nine minutes.

Kevin Long and Harry Arter celebrate winning Long (left) celebrates Ireland's World Cup qualifier win over Wales in Cardiff. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The player made his Premier League debut in January 2015 with a brief substitute appearance against Newcastle in a 3-3 draw, coming on after 18 minutes before being stretchered off less than 20 minutes later.

The former Cork City man earned his international debut for Martin O’Neill with a fine performance in a 1-1 draw with Austria during a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The defender has featured for his country four more times since, battling Ciaran Clark for a starting position alongside Brighton’s Shane Duffy.

Long has made 10 Premier League starts so far this season, with today’s goal adding to two assists — with Burnley punching well above their weight this campaign, currently just trailing Arsenal in seventh spot.

He becomes the eighth Ireland international to score in the Premier League this season, along with Ciaran Clarke, Shane Long, Harry Arter, James McClean and Clarets team-mates Stephen Ward, Robbie Brady and Jeff Hendrick.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Here are the 6 nominees for Premier League Player of the Year

Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was ‘even more effective as a Gaelic footballer’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LEINSTER
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley
Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley
Incredible 8-minute turnaround as Giroud double keeps Chelsea in Champions League hunt
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel
Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Demoralised Barcelona on course to make history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie