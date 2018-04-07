Irish international makes long-awaited comeback for promotion-chasing Bristol City

BRISTOL CITY’S HOPES of promotion to the Premier League received a boost today, with the return of Callum O’Dowda to the starting line-up.

The 22-year-old winger had not played senior football since 25 November, after picking up a serious ankle injury.

O’Dowda’s afternoon has not gone exactly as planned, however — his club currently 2-0 down away to Millwall, with the youngster replaced on 57 minutes by Milan Đurić.

Lee Johnson’s side had started the day one point off the play-off spots in seventh.

O’Dowda has seven Ireland caps to his name, and completed 90 minutes in the first leg of the World Cup qualifying play-off against Denmark last November.

